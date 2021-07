Meryl Streep is one of this generation’s most influential actors. Streep is often regarded as one of the greatest actors working today in Hollywood and has made sure to bring a great performance in all of her films. Even if the film is lackluster in some way she makes sure to be a highlight in it and brings in a great performance. Having started her career in the 1970’s, Meryl Streep has garnered over 21 academy awards nominations and has won three of them, and a record 32 Golden Globe Award Nominations, winning nine of them. Meryl Streep Birthday Special: 10 Lovely and Powerful Quotes From the Brilliant Actress From Her Popular Movies.