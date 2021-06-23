Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pa. senate OKs local police using radar to catch speeding drivers

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Local police would be able to use radar to enforce speed limits under a bill that passed the Pennsylvania Senate this week. Senators voted 49-1 for the legislation that would limit revenue from speeding tickets to 10% of a municipality’s budget. Local jurisdictions would have to pass an ordinance, train...

www.lehighvalleylive.com
Community Policy
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radar#Speed Limits#Police#Guns#Pa Senate#The Pennsylvania Senate#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Activists call for Ocean City, Md., boycott over trash burning in Pa.

Environmentalists are calling for a boycott of a Maryland beach town until it starts sending its waste to a local landfill instead of a majority-Black town in Pennsylvania. Trash from Ocean City is being shipped to Chester, Pennsylvania, a majority Black town 130 miles to the north, The Baltimore Sun reported. Ocean City stopped recycling in 2010 and chose instead to burn trash to create energy.
Easton, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Councilwoman’s Juneteenth rant damaging to Warren Co. community | Turkeys & Trophies

We’ve reported on local politicians making a lot of ignorant statements from the dais in recent years. But in terms of poor timing and complete disregard for the feelings of her colleagues and constituents of color, Washington Borough Councilwoman Louann Cox’s June 1 remarks about Juneteenth ranks up there with the worst. Borough council was considering a resolution calling for the borough to formally recognize the June 19 holiday, which marks the day when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. Juneteenth became a federal holiday earlier this year. Such resolutions at a local government level are commonplace. Prior to the vote, Cox, who is white, went on a rant and made several dismissive statements about the holiday. Among those statement: “I’m sure there’s no African American people that live today that had a close relationship with a relative that was a slave” and “It was also a white man that got rid of slavery, so we gotta give credit where credit is due to everybody.” She also said there “are like 95 million other things that are of more importance,” yet she still decided to gum up a public meeting by making unquestionably provocative statements prior to voting for what amounts to a symbolic gesture aimed at putting the borough on the right side of history. Yes, there are more important things have bearing on borough government. But for effective governing to be conducted in any community, goodwill needs to be built across all demographics. Cox tore that down with her June 1 remarks. Rebuilding it is going to take much more time than it would’ve taken her to educate herself on Juneteenth, perhaps ask thoughtful questions if she was legitimately confused and vote in support of it. In her defense, she did ultimately join the rest of council in supporting the resolution, but her sigh and hesitation before the vote was hardly a ringing endorsement.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. lawmaker should focus on real problems instead of targeting trans youth | Letter

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has already taken the lives of 27,675 Pennsylvanians and caused over 1.1 million job losses in Pennsylvania, state Rep. Barb Gleim is spending her time and energy introducing legislation that attacks vulnerable trans youth instead of working to ensure our communities are healthy or working to bring jobs back and help the economy recover.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County DUI checkpoint planned for July Fourth weekend, cops say

Pennsylvania State Police are planning driving-under-the-influence checkpoints this holiday weekend throughout the Lehigh Valley region. The checkpoints are part of numerous safety initiatives announced by state police for the Fourth of July holiday period that begins at midnight Thursday and runs through midnight Monday. Bethlehem-based Troop M says Belfast troopers...
Income TaxPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

What kind of taxes will be owed on this inherited home?

Q. My sister and I have inherited our parents’ home in New Jersey and we will be selling. Because this is not a primary residence for either of us, we don’t qualify for the tax exclusion. From my research I understand that the amount of capital gains will be based on the difference between the fair market value and the actual sales price of the home. Since we are co-owners, our tax liability for this amount will be divided equally. I live in New Jersey and my sister does not. How will this work?