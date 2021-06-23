Cancel
Feds warned that algorithms can introduce bias to clinical decisions

By Andis Robeznieks
AMA
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClinical algorithms can help guide clinical decision-making, but—if not developed accurately—they also carry the potential to introduce bias and racism that can threaten health and perpetuate inequities already experienced by historically marginalized communities. AMA Equity Plan 2021-2023. Embedding equity into medicine requires planning and honesty. To meet this moment, the...

www.ama-assn.org
4 Strategies for Addressing, Avoiding AI Algorithmic Bias in Healthcare

- AI algorithmic bias is everywhere, according to the Center for Applied AI at Chicago Booth in their recently released playbook. Through working with dozens of organizations such as healthcare providers, insurers, technology companies, and regulators, the center states that algorithmic bias is found all throughout the healthcare industry. These biases influence clinical care, operational workflows, and policy.
Why Women Need to Be Involved in Data Science to Prevent Bias in Algorithms

Why should we care about bias? How can we reduce it?. With the technology at our disposal, we are trusting computers to do more and more everyday things for us. While some may be skeptical, there isn’t anything as such wrong with this, as the more data we generate the more precise the algorithms powering these computers will become.
AI safety tools can help mitigate bias in algorithms

As AI proliferates, researchers are beginning to call for technologies that might foster trust in AI-powered systems. According to a survey conducted by KPMG, across five countries — the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Canada, and Australia — over a third of the general public says that they’re unwilling to place trust in AI systems in general. And in a report published by Pega, only 25% of consumers said they’d trust a decision made by an AI system regarding a qualification for a bank loan, for example.
Bias-Free AI and Algorithms in Healthcare Remain Elusive Goal

Datasets still contain bias and hold back the ability of machine learning to improve healthcare. — Artificial intelligence (AI)–driven healthcare is widely expected to transform medical decision-making and treatment, but AI algorithms must be thoroughly tested and continuously monitored to avoid unintended consequences, including bias, to patients. In a commentary...
Take a deeper look at burnout in medical education—and how to fix it

Admit it: When articles show up in your news feed promising a breakdown of burnout among physicians by specialty, they grab your attention. But a psychologist who’s been working on solutions to burnout says research shows medical specialty isn’t the key criterion. Not at all. It’s much more specific than...
A medical moonshot would help fix inequality in American health care

COVID-19 has put the American health care system's deeply entrenched inequities into high relief. The social, economic and political structures that predated the pandemic's public health crisis and resulting recession have meant that Black and Latino people are more likely than white people to be exposed to, hospitalized for and die from COVID-19. But Black and Latino people also died at higher rates than whites from non-COVID-19 causes in 2020, underscoring the harm of delays in medical care generally.
9 ways to reduce inequity in hypertension treatment and control

COVID-19 did not create disparities in hypertension management and control, but it did exacerbate preexisting inequities, especially among people without health insurance and difficulty accessing care. Steps have been identified that can be taken to promote a more equitable health system and better BP control. That was a conclusion drawn...
When a 'Wildly Irrational' Algorithm Makes Crucial Healthcare Decisions

"Thousands of disabled and elderly people in more than a dozen states have had to fight against decisions made by an algorithm to get the support services they need to remain in their homes instead of being institutionalized," reports the U.S. edition of the Guardian:. The cuts have hit low-income...
Black mothers in Virginia have worse health outcomes. Advocates want bias training for doctors, but can it narrow the gap?

Like many health experts, Dora Muhammad was dismayed when national headlines began to highlight growing racial disparities in maternal mortality. Virginia was no exception. Black women in the state are more than twice as likely to die in childbirth than White women, according to the most recently available data from the state Department of Health. But Muhammed, the health equity program manager for the nonprofit Virginia Interfaith Center, was even more concerned about why.
Mobile Clinics Can Help Reduce Health Inequity

Grassroots organizers in Boston, primary care innovators in Chicago and even an academic medical center in Philadelphia responded to the COVID pandemic by bringing mobile vaccine clinics directly to the neighborhoods most impacted by the virus. As a result, 85 percent of those vaccinated by Philadelphia’s effort were Black, while 81 percent of those vaccinated by Boston’s effort identified as persons of color. COVID mobile vaccine clinics work.
Dealing with Expert Bias in Collective Decision-Making

Quite some real-world problems can be formulated as decision-making problems wherein one must repeatedly make an appropriate choice from a set of alternatives. Expert judgements, whether human or artificial, can help in taking correct decisions, especially when exploration of alternative solutions is costly. As expert opinions might deviate, the problem of finding the right alternative can be approached as a collective decision making problem (CDM). Current state-of-the-art approaches to solve CDM are limited by the quality of the best expert in the group, and perform poorly if experts are not qualified or if they are overly biased, thus potentially derailing the decision-making process. In this paper, we propose a new algorithmic approach based on contextual multi-armed bandit problems (CMAB) to identify and counteract such biased expertises. We explore homogeneous, heterogeneous and polarised expert groups and show that this approach is able to effectively exploit the collective expertise, irrespective of whether the provided advice is directly conducive to good performance, outperforming state-of-the-art methods, especially when the quality of the provided expertise degrades. Our novel CMAB-inspired approach achieves a higher final performance and does so while converging more rapidly than previous adaptive algorithms, especially when heterogeneous expertise is readily available.
Health IT Agency Mulls Sharing Patient Data With Social Services

Federal regulators are taking aim at the information walls between health-care providers and the social services sector as part of their effort to reduce health disparities, Micky Tripathi, the nation’s top Health IT official, said Thursday. Linking health care providers with social services organizations through health information technology will allow...
Can Medical Decision-Making Keep Up With the Science?

On average, it takes 17 years for new treatments to reach mainstream clinical practice. That means that when patients see a doctor in 2020, they are often getting guidance from 2003. To put this into perspective, current practices come from a time before the iPhone! But during the pandemic, the speed of changes to medical decision-making rapidly accelerated. COVID-19 was a new, highly transmissible disease, and as data about the virus changed daily or weekly, so too did the care doctors provided on the frontlines. The question now is, how we can continue to stay responsive to the latest medical science?
Intermountain Healthcare on-site work clinic introduces new approach to family medicine

Megan Larsen visits Dr. Scoville with her two kids Paityn and Titan Larsen. They've been going to the Intermountain Healthcare U.S. Synthetic worksite clinic since it opened nine years ago. (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV) — OREM — Intermountain Healthcare has long provided on-site work clinics, and they're now introducing a new approach to family medicine with a focus on preventative care. One Utah Valley family says they've benefitted from this intimate and intentional approach to medicine.