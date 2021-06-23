Las Vegas woman’s ex-boyfriend accused of fatally stabbing her father
Las Vegas police say a man was fatally stabbed in a northeast Las Vegas residence early Wednesday by his daughter’s ex boyfriend. Lt. Ray Spencer of the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit said officers were called to a mobile home in the 2200 block of Castleberry Lane, near north Christy lane and East Lake Mead Boulevard, shortly after 3 a.m. Police were initially unable to access the residence due to a locked gate.www.reviewjournal.com