Macomb, IL

WIU LEJA Professors Share Challenges of Mask Enforcement Amid the Pandemic

 13 days ago

MACOMB/MOLINE, IL – As the "to mask or not to mask" debate rages on amidst the ongoing pandemic Western Illinois University Law Enforcement and Justice Administration (LEJA) Professor Dean Alexander, who also leads WIU's Homeland Security Research Program, and LEJA Professor Christopher Bitner have researched the challenges of mask enforcement. Their work was recently published in the June issue of Security magazine.

