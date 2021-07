Will Oregon be the first state to radically rethink lawyer licensure in the wake of the COVID-19 bar exam upheaval?. It’s looking like a distinct possibility. The Oregon Supreme Court is asking lawyers and the public for comment on a proposal that would create two alternative ways to become licensed in the state without taking the bar exam. The court is slated to discuss the proposals at a public meeting July 7, though it won’t necessarily reach a final decision at that time.