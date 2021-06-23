Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richland, WA

Richland Fire and Emergency is HIRING

By Woody
Posted by 
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How would you like to fulfill your childhood dream of becoming a firefighter? These brave men and women truly are heroes and you can be a part of it. How would you like to make between $67k and $88k starting salary, depending on qualifications? Then this just might be your next step in life.

1027kord.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Richland, WA
Richland, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Cars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Umatilla County, ORPosted by
102.7 KORD

Fire Danger Scuttles Some Area Fireworks Shows, Prompts Bans

Not only has the City of Walla Walla postponed it's July 4 fireworks display, now Umatilla County in Oregon has banned fireworks in unincorporated areas. According to the Milton Freewater Rural Fire Department and EMS, the County Commissioners have put a temporary ban in unincorporated (non-city) areas of the county, til further notice...meaning cooler weather and rain.
Burbank, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

West Nile Virus Found in Mosquitoes in Burbank

The first detection of West Nile Virus in the state has been confirmed in Walla Walla County. The virus was detected in mosquitoes from Burbank. The Washington Department of Health is reminding residents to avoid mosquito bites and to eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can breed. Infected mosquitoes can spread...
PoliticsPosted by
102.7 KORD

Updated–New Fire, Burn Bans All over Eastern WA

Tuesday, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a new round of burn, campfire, and other restrictions on virtually all DNR-managed lands in Eastern WA. According to DNR, the record-setting hot weather has spiked our fire danger, and the following restrictions are now in effect:. "The fire restrictions order includes...
Kennewick, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Downtown Kennewick Hosts Free Cooling Station

I was surprised at how many people were out and about in traffic yesterday, and I was obviously one of them. While some prefer to hunker at home in front of the A/C during HEATSTROKE 2021, many have had enough home-time during the pandemic and are treating these unusually hot days just like any other. So when I heard about the cooling station that has been set up for shoppers and passers-by in Flag Plaza in Historic Downtown Kennewick, I wanted to help spread the word.
Richland, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Richland Police Want to Party with You (Kinda)

National Night Out is coming Tuesday, August 3rd. What exactly is National Night Out? Well, I can say this, with all of the idiots calling for the defunding of police and all the morons that think all cops are bad, we need National Night Out more than ever. The Richland Police Department explains it very well in their Facebook post below. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood comradery. This makes our neighborhood safer, more caring places to live. Part of it is getting to know your neighbors, and part of it is building a relationship with the police. When the question came up that a woman did not really know what this event actually includes, Richland Police stated it very well: It can be whatever you and your neighbors make of it. It could be a block party or just a meet and greet. Richland police make it clear they would love to stop by and say hello. See below for more details, registration is required if you want to party with the po-po. #backtheblue.
Washington StatePosted by
102.7 KORD

Mike Hopp, Thank you Sir for your Service!

Seems like forever when you are a kid but the time sure flies when you get old!. Mike Hopp, a long time friend of mine finally got old! Back in 1995 I moved to the state of Washington, knowing no one, I got a job at Red Robin in Richland and that is where I first met Mike. Mike was my boss, and I would be lying if I said he didn't infuriated me more often than not! I always felt like he was giving me the hard jobs (Beauties), he was very militant and made me walk the line, so to speak. After many years of working together, Red Robin closed their doors permanently.
Walla Walla, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Plaza Way Repaving Means Detours in Walla Walla

It's officially summer and the orange cone seeds that were planted in the spring have started popping up everywhere! At least much of the work will be done overnight, but it looks like they will be paving during the day today. I don't envy anyone who works outside in this...
Snohomish County, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Ag News: 2021’s First Asian Giant Hornet In PNW

**Entomologists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the USDA have confirmed the first 2021 report of an Asian giant hornet … this time in Snohomish County, outside of Canada or Whatcom County. A Marysville resident found the deceased, dried out critter and submitted the report June 4th. The...
West Richland, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

9 Ways Humans Accidentally Cause Wildfires

Lots of lightning strikes are expected this evening as thunderstorms roll across northeastern Oregon and along the edge of the Blue Mountains in Washington. But how many times have you heard on the news that a fire was human-caused? I'm not talking about arson here. There are lots of ways we accidentally start what turns out to be a multi-hundred-acre fire, or worse.
West Richland, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

If it Goes Up and Blows Up, Is it Okay in West Richland? Yes and No.

Pasco police are using the slogan, "If it goes up or blows up it's not allowed". And I'm pretty sure that we all know the fireworks rules in Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco are different than in West Richland. But West Richland still has plenty of rules, and you could be fined up to $1000 if you don't comply. I live in West Richland and we love the show our neighbors and surrounding neighborhoods put on. But we hate it for our dog! We sit in our backyard and watch the show for hours. It's crazy how non-stop it is once it gets going. Almost like 'battle of the neighborhoods. There will be a huge display a few blocks over, then my neighborhood answers in kind. Many of these mortars and shells are Disney-quality fireworks. I'm not even sure if all of them are legal in West Richland. For instance, according to the West Richland fireworks code, a mortar must be 1 3/4 inches or smaller and may contain no more than 40 g of pyrotechnic composition. I'm pretty sure the 1 3/4 inch means the circumference of the tube. On July 5th I always see lots of those empty mortar tubes sitting on sidewalks, but I've never actually measured one. Nor will I, LOL. By the way, if you get a hold of some fireworks that are not legal and think you can just hop over to West Richland and set them off, you should know that you can't do that in any public park within the city of West Richland including vehicle parking areas.