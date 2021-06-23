Cancel
Selma, AL

Brown Chapel AME in Selma starts $1.3 million renovation, Gov. Ivey to visit

By Greg Garrison
AL.com
AL.com
 11 days ago
Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, where historic Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights marches started, desperately needs some loving attention. “When people come to Selma, they want to see the Edmund Pettus Bridge and they want to see the Brown Chapel AME Church,” said Juanda Maxwell, project manager and chair of the Historic Brown Chapel AME Church Preservation Society. “Brown Chapel was the headquarters for marches to get the attention of the world to say we needed the Voting Rights Act.”

