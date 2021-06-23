Cancel
An E3 that happened | Podcast

gamesindustry.biz
 11 days ago

The GamesIndustry.biz team gather around this mics to reflect on this year's E3 (and all the other adjacent events). Rather than go through the announcements individually -- we collated all the biggest reveals and release dates on the site -- we insted each choose a trend, topic or announcement we found interesting from an industry perspective.

www.gamesindustry.biz
