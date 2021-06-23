Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

DIU – Advanced Autonomous Short Range Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL)

By Press
suasnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverview: The Department of Defense (DoD) seeks commercial small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) solutions to support the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Tranche 2 effort and other potential DoD and U.S. Government partners. The desired solution is an inexpensive, small, rucksack portable, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAS that provides a platoon (20-50 soldiers) with a rapidly deployable surveillance and reconnaissance capability to gain situational understanding beyond the next terrain feature. The SRR Tranche 2 project will focus on enhancing the baseline capabilities of previously fielded sUAS primarily through the implementation of increased levels of mission autonomy and end-user feedback.

www.suasnews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diu#Vtol#Diu#The Department Of Defense#Dod#The U S Army#Vtol#Uas#Ota#Flight Performance#Ua Assembly#Disassembly#Operators#Government#Api
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Air Force to develop F-16 ‘digital twin’

The U.S. Air Force plans to make a digital replica of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, in an effort to improve the sustainment and modernization of F-16s operating around the world. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s F-16 Program Office is sponsoring the project through a new contract with Wichita State University’s National Institute of Aviation Research or NIAR, which will disassemble, and scan two F-16s — located at 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. — to create the ‘digital twin.’
Aerospace & Defenseuasweekly.com

Knowledge Base Presented By uAvionix “ADS-B INERT and ALERT for UAS Revisited”

Back in 2018 – we published a white paper titled “Inert and Alert: Intelligent ADS-B for UAS NAS Integration: Concept of Operations.” In it, we described a concept for a way to leverage the undeniable safety benefits of ADS-B for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) without “overwhelming the spectrum” as is oft-repeated when the topic arises. With there being a change or two in the industry since 2018, we thought it was time for a refreshed discussion on the topic.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Space Development Agency Successfully Launches First Missions

WASHINGTON (SDA PR) — The Space Development Agency today announced the successful launch of its first two satellite missions, Mandrake II and Laser Interconnect Networking Communications System (LINCS) and the Prototype On-orbit Experimental Testbed (POET) payload, on June 30 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. The launch, supported by...
Gilbert, AZaerotechnews.com

Northrop Grumman delivers ESPAStar bus to L3Harris for Air Force NTS-3 mission

Northrop Grumman announced July 1 the successful delivery of an ESPAStar-D spacecraft bus from Gilbert, Ariz., to L3Harris in Melbourne, Fla. The platform supports the Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3) mission for the Air Force Research Laboratory set to launch from Cape Canaveral in 2022. Built to provide affordable, rapid access...
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Orchestra Macrosystems to Provide Data Analytics for Air Force’s Tier-2 Performance Assessment Development

The U.S. Air Force has tapped Orchestra Macrosystems, a predictive analytics software developer, to help the Exercise Science Unit in creating Tier-2 airmen fitness assessment tests under a Small Business Innovation Research Phase I contract. The company said Thursday it would formulate processes for data capture, analysis and visualization designed...
Technologysuasnews.com

UAV Factory Enters into MoU with BigBear.ai to Develop AI/ML capabilities for use in autonomous operations

BEND, OREGON – July, 2021 – UAV Factory, a global leader in the tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”) and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“ISR”) technology, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding Agreement with BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning (“ML”), cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, to develop AI/ML capabilities for UAV Factory’s unmanned systems and components for use in autonomous operations within the commercial and defence markets.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

American Robotics and Scientific Applications & Research Associates (SARA) Partner to Further Advance Fully-Autonomous Drone Operations in U.S. National Airspace

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. & CYPRESS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2021-- American Robotics, a commercial developer of the first FAA-approved fully-automated drone system, and Scientific Applications & Research Associates (SARA) today announced a partnership to unlock the $100 billion commercial drone market by advancing Beyond-Visual-Line-Of-Sight (BVLOS) operations in the National Airspace System (NAS). American Robotics’ Scout System uses SARA’s Terrestrial Acoustic Sensor Array (TASA), an acoustics-based aircraft detection technology, to effectively identify other aircraft and maintain a safe distance from them while in flight. This sensor technology combined with advanced safety features of American Robotics’ Scout System enables a best-in-class Detect and Avoid (DAA) capability that is fundamental to meet and exceed the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) expectations for safe drone flight in the National Airspace System (NAS) with no visual observers on the ground.
Aerospace & Defensecoleofduty.com

Military Electro Optical Infrared (Eoir) Systems Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Lockheed Martin, UTC Aerospace, BAE Systems

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Military Electro Optical Infrared (Eoir) Systems Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Military Electro Optical Infrared (Eoir) Systems Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Military Electro Optical Infrared (Eoir) Systems processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
PoliticsPosted by
TheStreet

The American CryptoFed DAO Is Legally Recognized By The State Of Wyoming As The First Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) In The United States

CHEYENNE, Wyo., July 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1, 2021, the American CryptoFED DAO received notice from the Wyoming Secretary of State's office that the newly formed Decentralized Autonomous Organization is the first DAO legally recognized in the United States. The American CryptoFed DAO is legally recognized by Wyoming...
Militarymyheraldreview.com

Nemean awarded prime contract at US Army Maneuver Center

Nemean Solutions LLC was awarded a new multiyear prime contract supporting the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, Capability Development Integration Directorate, in Fort Benning, Georgia. The effort, dubbed “Firepower Support” includes the capability development for future infantry support systems and devices such as enhanced night vision devices, grenades and...
Technologymorningbrew.com

How Remote ID, the rule that will enable US drone delivery, came together

This April, new US drone regulations went into effect. While “Remote Identification”—or Remote ID—may sound dry, the rule will have far-reaching impacts on American skies. Remote ID will have a tiered rollout that requires:. Manufacturers to build broadcasting capabilities into drones, as of this September. This effectively creates a digital,...
Technologysuasnews.com

Percepto appointed to FAA Aviation Rulemaking Committee for Beyond Visual Line of Sight Flights

Percepto, pioneering autonomous inspection by industrial robotics today announced that it has been selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to participate in the market-leading new BVLOS Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC) whose work will entail developing a regulatory path for standard drone operations Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS). Percepto has also been approved as an official partner of the upcoming FAA symposium.