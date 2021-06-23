DIU – Advanced Autonomous Short Range Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL)

Back in 2018 – we published a white paper titled “Inert and Alert: Intelligent ADS-B for UAS NAS Integration: Concept of Operations.” In it, we described a concept for a way to leverage the undeniable safety benefits of ADS-B for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) without “overwhelming the spectrum” as is oft-repeated when the topic arises. With there being a change or two in the industry since 2018, we thought it was time for a refreshed discussion on the topic.