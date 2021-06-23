DIU – Advanced Autonomous Short Range Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL)
Overview: The Department of Defense (DoD) seeks commercial small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) solutions to support the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Tranche 2 effort and other potential DoD and U.S. Government partners. The desired solution is an inexpensive, small, rucksack portable, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAS that provides a platoon (20-50 soldiers) with a rapidly deployable surveillance and reconnaissance capability to gain situational understanding beyond the next terrain feature. The SRR Tranche 2 project will focus on enhancing the baseline capabilities of previously fielded sUAS primarily through the implementation of increased levels of mission autonomy and end-user feedback.www.suasnews.com