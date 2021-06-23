A road rage crash left a man in critical condition in east Las Vegas Valley (Las Vegas, NV)

On Tuesday afternoon, a man suffered serious injuries following a road rage accident in the east Las Vegas valley.

As per officials, the incident involved two vehicles in which the man was hit. Officers actively responded to the crash scene in the area of Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway at around 2:22 p.m. Bystanders informed that a green Jeep was heading eastbound on Desert Inn when the driver of a green Suburban cut that vehicle off and the driver of the Jeep honked his horn at the Suburban.

The passenger of the Suburban then got out of the vehicle and walked to the Jeep and reportedly threw a beer can at the front of the Jeep. The driver of the Jeep, a man in his 70s, got out and confronted the passenger of the Suburban. There was an argument in front of the Jeep that moved to the front of the Suburban. The passenger of the Suburban got back into the driver seat and drove off, running over the driver of the Jeep.

The Suburban made a U-turn and fled the scene towards westbound. Shortly after, officers were able to stop the Suburban and they took the driver and passenger into custody. On arrival, medics rushed the pedestrian to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition. Officials shut down Lamb Boulevard and Desert Inn Road in both directions north of Boulder Highway.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

June 23, 2021

Source: fox5vegas.com.com

Daily Accident Reporting and Assistance

Discover other Nevada Accident News or search your local city on our site.

If you’re interested in speaking with someone regarding this accident or separate accident, Nationwide Report has partnered with Valiant Advocates; a multi-state attorney matching service who will help connect you with an experienced attorney in their local area. Start your injury claim review or request a free consultation below.

Request a Free Legal Consultation

Need a Police Report?

An official Police Report may be obtained by the family member, spouse, child or sibling who were affected or involved by this incident or another. Our partners at Valiant Advocates have made it easy for our readers to request this information by clicking the link below.

FREE Police Accident Report

Learn more about Nevada Car Insurance Limits, The State of Nevada Statute of Limitations and more by visiting our Data Report below.