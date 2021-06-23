Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

A road rage crash left a man in critical condition in east Las Vegas Valley (Las Vegas, NV)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
 11 days ago
On Tuesday afternoon, a man suffered serious injuries following a road rage accident in the east Las Vegas valley.

As per officials, the incident involved two vehicles in which the man was hit. Officers actively responded to the crash scene in the area of Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway at around 2:22 p.m. Bystanders informed that a green Jeep was heading eastbound on Desert Inn when the driver of a green Suburban cut that vehicle off and the driver of the Jeep honked his horn at the Suburban.

The passenger of the Suburban then got out of the vehicle and walked to the Jeep and reportedly threw a beer can at the front of the Jeep. The driver of the Jeep, a man in his 70s, got out and confronted the passenger of the Suburban. There was an argument in front of the Jeep that moved to the front of the Suburban. The passenger of the Suburban got back into the driver seat and drove off, running over the driver of the Jeep.

The Suburban made a U-turn and fled the scene towards westbound. Shortly after, officers were able to stop the Suburban and they took the driver and passenger into custody. On arrival, medics rushed the pedestrian to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition. Officials shut down Lamb Boulevard and Desert Inn Road in both directions north of Boulder Highway.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

June 23, 2021

Source: fox5vegas.com.com

