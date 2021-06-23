Cancel
Congress & Courts

What’s next now that GOP has blocked voting bill?

By Associated Press
Cleveland.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Senate Republicans have blocked debate of a sweeping overhaul of how elections are run in the U.S. The bill was pushed by congressional Democrats who argued it was needed to counter a spate of new GOP laws this year tightening voting rules in the states. A look at what has...

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

Presidential ElectionNPR

What's Next For Voting Rights After The Supreme Court's Decision

The U.S. Supreme Court decided a major case on voting rights that essentially gutted what's left of the Voting Rights Act. The court upheld two Arizona laws — one of which banned the collection of absentee ballots by anyone other than a relative or caregiver, otherwise known as "ballot harvesting." the other threw out any ballots cast in the wrong precinct.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Here’s what Sen. Joe Manchin says about switching parties to GOP

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Thursday that he had “never considered” switching his party affiliation to the Republicans, despite drawing ire from far-left Democrats over his opposition to scrapping the legislative filibuster. “If switching a party, or whether you have a ‘D’ by your name or an ‘R’ by your...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Justice Dept presses Congress to pass new voting rights laws

In the not-too-distant past, champions of voting rights would look to the courts as a refuge when policymakers failed them. As Republican-appointed jurists close that door -- the Supreme Court's far-right majority further gutted the Voting Rights Act yesterday -- guardians of the franchise are noticeably short on options. As...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Surge Of Republican Women To Run For House In 2022

As Republicans look to overcome Democrats’ narrow majority in the House, a wave of GOP women have announced plans to run for seats in the lower chamber in 2022. More Republican women have said they will run for the House at this stage than any recent election cycle, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing data from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).
Congress & Courtsmanisteenews.com

Lampinen: GOP bills undermine voting access

It’s been widely publicized that red state legislatures in Georgia, Texas and Florida are passing laws to make voting more difficult. In Michigan however, most voters are unaware that our legislature is preparing to shackle voters and stifle our voices with these same restrictions. The Republican Senate has introduced a...
Presidential ElectionSan Francisco Chronicle

Editorial: Surprise, surprise. Republicans used the filibuster to block voting rights. Now what?

The U.S. Senate’s party-line vote to block voting rights legislation this week was welcome in one respect. Conservative Democratic senators such as Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin have been making vapid arguments against the reality of Republican authoritarian drift for months. California’s own Dianne Feinstein, meanwhile, has been arguing with her own press releases on the subject. Now we have a cold, hard demonstration of Republican refusal even to debate protecting democracy, with all 50 of the party’s senators voting to filibuster H.R. 1, the House-passed election protection bill known as the For the People Act, and thereby allow a wholesale state-level assault on voting and voters to proceed unchecked.