Las Vegas, NV

A two-vehicle collision seriously injured 1 person on 215 Beltway (Las Vegas, NV)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
 11 days ago
On Tuesday, a driver suffered major injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the southern 215 Beltway.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were called at about 2:44 p.m. to the Beltway eastbound at the Interstate 15 connector. The incident involved a box truck and a Silver Honda Accord. Officials believe that the Silver Honda made an unsafe lane change as a result of which the car lost control and spun until it crashed into the box truck, sending the car into the shoulder.

On arrival, medics rushed the Honda’s driver, who was the only person in the car, to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries. The driver of the box truck remained at the scene and impairment was not suspected of either driver. Officials reported that speed might have played a role in the collision. All lanes of the Beltway had reopened by 6:30 p.m.

An investigation is underway.

June 23, 2021

Source: reviewjournal.com

