...on the WAY • Weldon’s Way • a hip new island boutique

Weldon's Way • a hip new island boutique

Block Island Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article..on the WAY! • Weldon’s Way will be open daily from 10am everyday. A new island shopping destination thats been described as having a casual boho vibe with a preppy twist. Home of The Sweaty Blonde Clothing + Accessories with new styles + colors weekly!! We have expanded our retail business to include a carefully curated selection of small batch designers + artists. Open daily from 10am, located in the cute little yellow house on Weldon’s Way closer to High Street. Entire boutique is available online too.

www.blockislandtimes.com
Block Island Times

...on the WAY! • Weldon’s Way celebrates the July 4th Weekend!

We are super excited to celebrate our first July 4th weekend at ...on the WAY!! We are offering our 15% Grand Opening discount to anyone with a card (pickup at Chamber) or mention you read about it in the Block Island Times. We are fully stocked on all your favorite Sweatys, perfect for the weekend weather forecast. We have something for everyone whether you are ...on the WAY! to the beach, dinner, lawn party or hanging poolside! Come have a look at your newest hip lifestyle boutique on Block Island where boho chic meets classic preppy creating the perfect Island style!!
New boutique fulfills owner’s unique dream

For Hudson & Grace Consignment Boutique owner Kellyann Costanzo, the new business is much more than just another store and that is just the way she always imagined it. “I have a huge love for children, so I wanted to have something to be a ministry to children and families,” Costanzo said.
Block Island Times

Offshore Marketplace

When Offshore Property became part of Ballard Hall Group last fall, co-owners of the real estate company, Robin Lewis and Cory Black, found themselves with another year on their lease. What to do to utilize the building they had called home for years? Reinvent it as a marketplace to showcase Block Island artists and crafters. And so, Offshore Marketplace was born.
Plan A Spa Day With These 15 Skincare Must Haves

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
FRIDAY COUNTRY STORE

Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. Garage Sale: Fri. 8a-6p, and Sat. 9a-12n 16392 Fordtran Blvd. (Industry, across from P&S Building Supply) ; multi-family. For Sale: 500 gal. pasture weed sprayer – 979-830-3475. Garage Sale: Fri. and Sat. 8a-5p 1500 Reimer St. (across from Blue Bell)...
COSRX Discount + 10% Additional

If you need to stock up on any of your favorite CosRX Skincare products select items are on sale at iherb.com with an additional 10% off reduced prices at checkout!
Perfumed Horoscope: July 5 - July 11

If you have a new romantic partner, think twice before you bring her/him to your circle of friends. If you have a brand new idea, wait it out a bit. Let it ripen a little more before you bring it to the public, because it may not be understood. We all know you are a genius, but just consider that it may not be as easy to share it this week. Instead of being frustrated, just go into the inner state of being, and try to connect more deepely with what motivates, because this new moon cycle will ultimately prove to be very productive until the end of the month. By Paysage try Eleuthera.
‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
Block Island Times

Virtual Tour!

Quintessential Block Island summer cottage with lots of charm and character is located in close proximity to Old Harbor, Crescent Beach, shopping and restaurants. Enjoy views of the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean from the back deck or watch the world go by from the front porch. The cottage consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen all on one floor! Enclosed outdoor shower off the back deck is perfect for after the beach.
Strange But True – The Soda Pop That was Made to Mix with Whiskey

I don't know whether I am easily amazed or easily amused. This fact just simply floored me. There is a popular soft drink that was invented for the sole purpose of mixing with whiskey. And to this day, I have never met anyone who endorses this mixture or has even tried it. Yet, the soft drink in question remains one of the more popular drinks in America.
Block Island Times

Dick's Fish

Dick’s Fish

Tucked behind Dead Eye Dick’s in New Harbor is its companion market Dick’s Fish. It’s the brainchild of partners Jessica Wronowski and Paul Vitu, who conceived of the idea over the winter. It’s the first new fish market on Block Island in modern memory. The pair ran Finn’s Seafood Restaurant...
Block Island Times

Art around town

Art around town

The Spring Street Gallery will host an art exhibit by island resident Jane Emsbo from July 10 to July 17. There will be an artist’s. reception at the gallery on Saturday, July 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. All are welcome and refreshments will be served. Emsbo’s abstract paintings are...
Drinksamericanpeoplenews.com

Top 10 Whiskies For Under £50 A Bottle: 2021 Edition

There are many great whiskies that sit in the under £50 category so it can be very difficult to choose which to buy. Here are a few ‘must haves’ for your collection that cover various styles and combine a mixture of all-time classics, underrated gems and the occasional curve ball.
PoliticsBlock Island Times

Independence Day celebrations

After taking a year off, Block Island will see a return of festivities to celebrate Independence Day. The Double Enders Committee is planning for its annual fireworks display to be held on Friday, July 2. The rain date will be Monday, July 5. The parade will also be held on...
Food & DrinksBlock Island Times

Heat up your Fourth of July cookout

Make a craft burger this Fourth of July and pump up the heat at your cookout. My Jalapeño Popper Stuffed Sliders are flavor bombs with a spicy jalapeño cheese surprise inside the burger and creamy caramelized onions, salty bacon, and more jalapeño slices on top!. Jalapeno Popper Slider with Caramelized...