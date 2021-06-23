...on the WAY • Weldon’s Way • a hip new island boutique
..on the WAY! • Weldon’s Way will be open daily from 10am everyday. A new island shopping destination thats been described as having a casual boho vibe with a preppy twist. Home of The Sweaty Blonde Clothing + Accessories with new styles + colors weekly!! We have expanded our retail business to include a carefully curated selection of small batch designers + artists. Open daily from 10am, located in the cute little yellow house on Weldon’s Way closer to High Street. Entire boutique is available online too.www.blockislandtimes.com