A multi-vehicle pile-up led to injuries on Las Vegas Boulevard South (Las Vegas, NV)

On Tuesday morning, a multi-vehicle accident hospitalized at least two people in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

According to officials, the incident took place at about 7:26 a.m. at the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South. Authorities shut down several lanes of both roads as crews investigated the cause that resulted in the accident.

Officers did not have much information about the crash but they mentioned that at least two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Authorities asked the drivers to avoid the area through 8:30 a.m. The identities of the injured victims remain undisclosed at this time.

The crash remains under active review.

June 23, 2021

Source: reviewjournal.com

