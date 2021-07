Former Sen. Claire McCaskill said Friday that she believes last January’s Capitol riot was worse than the 2012 attack on US personnel in Benghazi. “Joe I have one word: Benghazi. Benghazi had in the House alone six investigations,” the Missouri Democrat told MSNBC host Joe Scarborough. “If you compare and contrast, I don’t want to minimize the loss of life in Benghazi or the problems around the security of those locations, but lets compare and contrast those two events and which is more foundation shaking to our democracy.”