LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The next five sculptures in the Lock Tenders Tribute Monument will be dedicated Saturday morning in the Lockport Locks. The five new sculptures were installed last week and join the original three bronze figures that were installed last year on the staircase where they were photographed back in 1897. The statues are based on an iconic photo taken back in 1897 of 12 lock tenders and a little girl sitting by the locks.