Roanoke, AL

Plot purchase clears way for Three Points improvement

Randolph Leader
 11 days ago

The city of Roanoke took action Monday to remove an obstacle that was both literally and figuratively stonewalling the city's efforts to improve a major intersection. Roanoke City Council agreed by a 3-1-1 vote Monday (with Tammi Holley voting "No" and Kesa Johnston abstaining) to pay $12,000 to Jimmy Allen for a small plot of land at the intersection of LaFayette Highway and Main Street - commonly known in Roanoke as Three Points. The land at the center of the transaction is home to a concrete wall that currently limits the width of a potential right-hand turn lane from LaFayette Highway onto Main Street.

