KPB Architects Announces New Hires

KPB Architects (KPB) announced the hiring of Korynn Applegate as Project Designer and Brad Nygaard as Architect. Applegate brings 16 years of experience as a designer, the majority in Anchorage. Her technical skills include an expertise in various architectural and graphic mediums for K-12 schools, preschools, early childhood development facilities, as well as multifamily and mixed-use housing projects. Applegate has proficiency in architectural site planning, drafting, and building techniques and excels at tasks requiring strong interpersonal skills, leadership, project design, and coordination. She holds bachelor’s and master’s in architecture from Savannah College of Art and Design.