Roanoke, AL

Roanoke Utility Board manager retiring

By Mike McCormick
Randolph Leader
 11 days ago

At a meeting of Roanoke Utilities Board on Monday afternoon, the board accepted the retirement letter from manager Jerry Revis. He will retire from the board as of July 1. Revis said at 74 years old, it's time to take a little time off and enjoy time with his family. He and his wife will make their new home in Huntsville. Revis has served as manager for 11 years and said he will miss working with everybody, but it is just time to step down and step back. An informal reception was held Monday afternoon for the retiring manager.

www.therandolphleader.com
