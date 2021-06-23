Look: Names to know on Tennessee basketball's 2022 recruiting board

A look at some of the names on Tennessee basketball's 2022 recruiting board:. Cason Wallace, the five-star combo guard out of Richardson, Texas, used his first official visit to see the Vols from June 3-5. He’s a five-star prospect who is ranked No. 16 overall in both the 247Sports ratings and the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. He’s the No. 3 combo guard in the country and the No. 2 overall prospect out of the state of Texas. The Vols offered Wallace on April 12 and worked quickly to secure an official visit from the highly touted prospect.