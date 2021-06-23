LISTEN: Brown not following his predecessors as he builds up WVU

The offseason parade toward the start of the 2021 college football season stops in Morgantown today. The podcast team at 247Sports is previewing teams as we get through June and closer to conference media days, preseason camp and then the start of the season. WVU gets its turn as Lance Glinn leads the conversation about Neal Brown's progress, his third shot at a first season and how both could be helped or hindered by the roster in place. The Mountaineers do have some holes, but they are not without options to fill them. What's the expectation for 2021 and what's the swing game on the schedule? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)