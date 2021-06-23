Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Two bodies in two cars emerge from Ganges canal in India after desilting

By Akshita Jain
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xulvU_0acuUMBz00

Two bodies were reportedly recovered from two cars that emerged from the water after a Ganges canal in Muzaffarnagar district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was desilted.

Police say that the bodies have been identified through documents found on them and an investigation has been launched.

The desilting process began on Monday and the bodies emerged when the water was briefly stopped. Desilting is the removal of fine silt and sediment that has collected in a river to restore its natural capacity.

The first body has been identified as that of 27-year-old Dilshad Ansari, who had been missing since January. Police officer Vinay Gautam told The Hindu that the deceased was identified from the driving licence found in his pocket and the police is investigating if there was any foul play.

Police said that according to preliminary information, Mr Ansari had borrowed the car from a friend.

Mr Ansari’s father alleged his son was murdered by one of his friends. He told The Times of India that one of Mr Ansari’s friends had sent him to pick up some passengers from the airport in the national capital of Delhi, but he never returned.

The other corpse was found in a car about 55 kilometres from the spot where Mr Ansari’s body was found. It has been identified as that of Harendra Dutt Atre, who had been missing since February.

Police officer Himanshu Gaurav told NDTV that the family was informed after the body was identified. He said that an investigation is underway and action will be taken based on it.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Ganges Canal#Silt#Delhi#Accident#Indian#Hindu#The Times Of India#Ndtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
Related
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Hospital Cut Off Oxygen Supply To See 'Who Will Survive', 22 May Have Died

Dr. Arinjay Jain talks about how patients started "turning blue" Dr. Jain later has claimed his words were "misconstrued" The government has launched a probe into the matter. In a shocking revelation, a hospital owner was allegedly caught on camera, claiming he disconnected the oxygen supply of patients for five minutes "as an experiment to know who all are going to survive."
RelationshipsInternational Business Times

Man Thought To Be Dead Returns To Family After 28 Years

A 60-year-old man in India was reunited with his family 28 years after he had gone missing. The man disappeared in Uttar Pradesh and was found in the neighboring state of Haryana. His son identified him after he was found by police and took him home Thursday. A 60-year-old man...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Orchard owner arrested after two elephants looking for food electrocuted in India within two days

Two elephants died of electrocution in separate districts of the Indian state of Odisha within days of each other, as authorities arrested an orchard owner for overcharging his electric fencing.An elephant, likely around 20-25 years in age, was found in the Ganjam district of Odisha by local residents. District forest officials said that the animal may have touched an 11 kilovolt electric wire in a cashew orchard while looking for food, according to Hindustan Times. The incident comes a day after an elephant was found electrocuted in a mango orchard at Dhenkanal district of the state. The owner of the...
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Man Dies Of Snakebite, Family Dumps Body In River Over $1,300 Funeral Cost

A corpse of a man, who died after being bitten by a deadly snake in India, was dumped into a river as his family members were unable to pay the charges for his funeral. The incident took place Saturday in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, local media reports said Monday, and the victim was identified as Mithilesh Kumar. When the family approached a cremation ground, they were asked to pay $1,300 to cremate the body. After negotiations, the cremation ground demanded the family pay $150, which they did not have. The family members then traveled more than 30 miles away to Barari Ghat to dump the corpse in the river.
International Business Times

2-Day-Old Baby Found With Umbilical Cord Still Attached Had Insect Bites, Other Injuries

A 2-day-old baby girl with her umbilical cord still attached was found in a sugarcane field in India. The newborn baby had multiple injuries and insect bite marks all over her body. The baby was found Monday night in Bareilly, a city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, by some villagers, local media outlet Jagran [Google Translate showed] reported.
AccidentsPosted by
Newsweek

Stepmother Drowns Toddlers, Claims Snake Bite Killed Them

A woman in the Sharam Village in Rajasthan, India was arrested for drowning two toddlers in a tub, says Latin Times. According to the outlet, the woman originally claimed the children died from a poisonous snake bite. Shortly after burying their bodies, however, the family and local authorities learned the tragic truth.
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Man Goes To Hospital Holding Deadly Snake That Bit Him, Releases Reptile Later [Video]

A man in India left the staff of a hospital in shock after he entered the premises holding a deadly snake that had bitten him. The man, identified as 30-year-old Kadappa, was working in his agricultural field when he was bitten on his hand by the cobra. The man informed his relative about it, who rushed him to the hospital on his motorcycle. The incident took place in the southern state of Karnataka on Sunday morning, The New Indian Express reported.
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

Hyderabad: Man arrested in RGI Airport, 3kg heroin seize

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 22 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday arrested a Tanzania national at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and seized three kg of heroin worth Rs 19.5 crore. As per a statement, the accused is a Tanzanian male passenger who flew to the...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Five-year-old girl dies of thirst while walking in scorching heat through desert in India

A five-year-old girl has died from dehydration while walking through sand dunes in northern India.The girl was found next to her grandmother who was lying unconscious. The two were walking to a village about 10 kilometres away to meet the woman’s sister, the district officials told the media.The girl’s body was found in the sand dunes in Raniwada, Rajasthan, by shepherds who then informed the local villagers.The five-year-old was living with her grandmother, known only as Sukhi.Padmaram Rana, a local police station officer, told NDTV: “The woman and her granddaughter were not carrying water with them and that appears to...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Boatman rescues newborn baby girl dumped in box in River Ganges

A boatman in India is being hailed as a hero after he rescued a 21-day-old baby girl found abandoned in a wooden box near the banks of the river Ganges in the state of Uttar Pradesh.Boatman Gullu Chaudhary was among the swarm of local villagers who heard the frantic cries of the baby at Dadri Ghat at Ghazipur. Mr Chaudhary told the media that when people heard the cries, no one stepped forward to help. “But I rushed to rescue her. When I opened the wooden box, I found her,” he said. There was a chit of paper beside...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

‘No one could do anything’: Man who went out to fetch milk loses 9 members of family in Mumbai building collapse

A man who stepped out to buy milk had a narrow escape but lost nine members of his family when a four-storey residence came crashing down on an adjoining building, killing at least 11 people, in India’s financial capital Mumbai late on Wednesday. Eight children were killed in the accident, including a toddler, reported Quint. Eighteen people are reported to have been injured in the incident resulting from torrential rain during the monsoon season, according to media reports.Among those who lost their loved ones in the collapse was Mohammed Rafiq Siddiqui who lost nine members of his...
Public Safetyalbuquerqueexpress.com

19-yr-old arrested for killing four family members in Malda

Malda (West Bengal) [India], June 20 (ANI): The West Bengal Police on Saturday arrested a 19-year old for allegedly killing four members of his family and burying them in a godown in his residential compound in West Bengal's Malda district. The accused has been identified as Ashif Mohammad, a resident...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Eyewitness says British woman was attacked ‘three or four times’ by crocodile in Mexico

An eyewitness has described how a crocodile attacked a British woman “three or four times” before the animal was fought off by her twin sister in Mexico.Melissa Laurie is in an induced coma in the Ángel del Mar hospital in the Pacific Coast resort of Puerto Escondido, where both she and her twin sister Melissa are recovering from their ordeal.Hana Laurie, the twins’ elder sister told BBC Breakfast that Melissa is in a serious condition and that she had developed sepsis after bite marks to her legs and stomach had become infected.Her twin sister Georgia is expected to...
AccidentsPosted by
IBTimes

Twelve Dead In Mumbai Building Collapse

At least 12 people, including eight children, were killed when heavy monsoon rains caused a residential building to collapse in a Mumbai slum, Indian authorities said Thursday. Mumbai city authorities confirmed that seven other residents were injured in the incident late Wednesday, as rescuers continued searching for several others feared...
Healththewestsidegazette.com

Centre Seeks Report From Indian State Secretary On Vaccine Fraud

NEW DELHI — The Union Health Ministry of India asked Hari Krishna Dwivedi, the chief secretary of the eastern Indian state’s West Bengal, to inquire into a Covid-19 vaccine fraud. He was asked to submit a report on the matter within the next two days. A fake Covid-19 vaccination drive...