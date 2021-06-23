Alex Cora Perfectly Describes 2021 Red Sox After Gritty Win Over Rays

Alex Cora knows the Red Sox would be nowhere near where they are without the heart of their batting order, and he’s happy to see them being recognized. Alex Verdugo, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers have been the foundation for the success of the Red Sox, who entered Monday back in first place in the American League East. The four deservedly advanced to the second phase of All-Star voting this week, and Cora specifically credited Martinez, who has bounced back from his terrible 60-game season in 2020, for being the backbone to their fast start.