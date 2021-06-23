Cancel
MLB

Alex Cora Perfectly Describes 2021 Red Sox After Gritty Win Over Rays

By Logan Mullen
NESN
NESN
 11 days ago
This Boston Red Sox team is nothing if not resilient. That was on full display Tuesday night. Facing one of the top teams in the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays, the Red Sox needed extra innings to grind out a victory. There were lead changes, errors, missed opportunities, you name it. But for whatever missteps felled them, the Red Sox found a way to grind out a victory, the end result being a 9-5, 11-inning win at Tropicana Field.

