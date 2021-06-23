Colleges want students to get a coronavirus vaccine. But they’re split on requiring the shots.
Indiana University, a flagship institution in a staunchly Republican state, will require its more than 100,000 students and employees to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as it turns the page on a strange pandemic school year. “This is saving lives, it’s as simple as that,” said university President Michael A. McRobbie. “And it will enable us to have a normal fall semester.”www.washingtonpost.com