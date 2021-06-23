Cancel
OpenDocument Format 1.3 becomes approved as an OASIS Standard format

By Paul Hill Neowin
Neowin
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Document Foundation, the body behind the popular LibreOffice suite, has announced that Open Document Format for Office Applications (ODF, also known as OpenDocument Format) 1.3 has been approved as an OASIS Standard after receiving 14 affirmative consents and no objections. With the standardisation of the format, other office suites, including Microsoft Office, can add support for the format according to defined specifications that boost compatibility between different suites.

