‘We need better players’: Sixers’ Daryl Morey faces roster overhaul after another disappointing season

By Chris Franklin
NJ.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sixers president of basketball operations came to the team last offseason hoping that he could find the championship-worthy combination of players to fit around Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris. Get Free Bets for the NBA Playoffs. However, after one season, Morey not only has to do his regular...

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Sixers for Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has taken a ton of flack over the past couple of days. After the Sixers were stunned and eliminated by the fifth seed Atlanta Hawks, the NBA world has had strong opinions about trading Simmons to perhaps finally break his pairing with Joel Embiid. They’ve been together and considered a contender for years but they’ve never really made it to the NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Disappointment: How the Sixers Blew Their Chance at an NBA Title

A day after the Sixers got eliminated from the playoffs by the Atlanta Hawks, all of Philadelphia is still in shock. A seemingly easy path to the eastern conference finals for the first time in 20 years was squandered. Joel Embiid played his heart out on a torn meniscus and gave this city everything he had to give. All of that, only to experience the same results he’s always seen in the playoffs with the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons will be the talk of the off-season, and rightfully so, but there are more issues with this roster, and a lot of reasons this team yet again could not get over the hump.
NBA975thefanatic.com

Daryl Morey’s End Of Year Press Conference Was Less Than Stellar

When a season ends prematurely, the next step for that team to go through is dealing with the fallout. Sometimes, that’s as simple as saying “we had a great run, we out-performed our expectations, and even though we fell short, it was a successful year”. That is absolutely not the case for the 2020-21 Philadelphia 76ers. As the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference, they once again fell short of advancing past the 2nd round of the playoffs for the 20th time in 20 years. This year marked their 3rd Eastern Conference Semifinals loss in the past 4 seasons. So no, it was not a great run, the Sixers did not out-perform expectations, and it was NOT a successful year. So when President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey took the zoom podium yesterday, there was really only one question the fan base wanted answered: “how do we fix this team so that they can finally make a deep playoff run?” Now it’s understandable that the Sixers’ top poker player wouldn’t want to show his hand just 2 days into the team’s offseason, but what Morey did reveal about his feelings surrounding the team was at best optimistic, and at worst, completely tone-deaf.
NBAYardbarker

Daryl Morey Excited for Seth Curry's Growth With Sixers

Following their playoff exit on Sunday night, the Sixers have begun holding their exit interviews. At this point, Doc Rivers has met with almost all of the team individually to discuss offseason work in preparation for next season. At the conclusion of Tuesday's meetings, Sixers' president of basketball operations, Daryl...
NBAUSA Today

Daryl Morey saw improvement in Seth Curry in first Sixers season

The Philadelphia 76ers had a tough ending to their 2020-21 season when they dropped Game 7 at home to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, but if there was one real bright spot outside of Joel Embiid, it was the play of Seth Curry. Curry, taking advantage of being a starter...
NBANorristown Times Herald

McCaffery: Another rebuild needed, this time without insulting Sixers fans

PHILADELPHIA — The seventh game of an NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series is over, and for the Sixers, enough is enough. The roster is full of talented players, but they do not fit together well enough to win a championship. The league is set up to catch unaware franchises in a trap of being just good enough to win playoff games yet not bad enough to win premium draft choices.
NBANew York Post

Daryl Morey perplexed by ‘bad’ narrative after 76ers’ playoff collapse

Despite their unceremonious playoff exit, the Philadelphia 76ers still have what it takes to win — at least according to team president Daryl Morey. Less than two days after the top-seeded 76ers saw their season come to a crushing close in a Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Morey struck an optimistic tone.
NBAcrossingbroad.com

Notes and Quotes from Daryl Morey’s Season-Ending Press Conference

Sixers GM Daryl Morey spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon for about 35 minutes. It was his end of season availability following Sunday night’s disastrous playoff exit at the Wells Fargo Center. He took a lot of questions on Ben Simmons, and didn’t give too much away about plans...
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

76ers team president Daryl Morey: 'We've got a good foundation'

One day after Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers told reporters the club has a plan to help guard Ben Simmons improve his shooting that was downright dreadful throughout the postseason, team president Daryl Morey defended Philadelphia's core. "A lot of what I'm reading I frankly don't understand," Morey said Tuesday,...
NBASporting News

76ers GM Daryl Morey hilariously claps back at Ben Simmons question

76ers GM Daryl Morey was not in the mood to answer Philadelphia sports reporter Howard Eskin's questions about Ben Simmons on Tuesday. The back-and-forth between the two started innocently enough: Eskin simply asked whether Morey would consider trading Simmons if he received a package that upgraded the team. "I'm not...
NBAfastphillysports.com

‘NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ON,’ MOREY IMPLIES ON SIXERS DISASTER!

Sixers fans emotions are still raw after the catastrophic game 7 meltdown Sunday night that left them on vacation until October. So, when team president Daryl Morey took questions yesterday, a bit of humble pie was in order. And what did we get?. Essentially, “Nothing to see here. Let’s move...
NBA6abc

Daryl Morey says 25 or 26 teams would love to be in Philadelphia 76ers' situation

Less than two days after his Philadelphia 76ers were bounced out of the playoffs by losing Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Atlanta Hawks on their home court, team president Daryl Morey was emphatic in his belief that the level of negativity that surrounds the franchise at the moment doesn't match reality.
NBADaily Local News

Sixers president Daryl Morey pledges to build better on 'good foundation'

The Sixers produced the best record in the NBA's Eastern Conference, had an MVP finalist, won a playoff series and were in Game 7 of the second round. That didn't qualify them for a championship parade. As for a modest victory lap, well, team president Daryl Morey would not be opposed to a quiet jog.
NBAYardbarker

Sixers Daryl Morey Once Again Looks to Be Right Man for the Job

The Sixers are facing a pivotal offseason and it’s up to Daryl Morey to guide them. Thankfully, he appears to be the right man for the job. Following a disappointing end to the season, Sixers’ President of Operations’ faced the media and gave his thoughts on the past season and what is to be expected moving forward. Morey’s impressive resume gave the Sixers confidence in making the hire, and he has helped the organization make some massive moves already during his time in charge. After sitting in on the postseason media session, here are some major takeaways for Sixers fans: