Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Where are Traders Putting Their Trust?

By Sean Sechler
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kFJOr_0acuSfhG00

Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash

With the United States Consumer Price Index number reported on June 10, 2021, surging 5% in May from one year ago, it’s safe to say that inflation is a hot topic in the market at this time. For those unfamiliar with the Consumer Price Index, it is a measure that looks at the weighted average of prices of a basket of consumer goods and services, including things like transportation, food and medical care.

The report marked the fastest rise in consumer prices at the annual rate since 2008 and was higher than economists were anticipating. While the Federal Reserve continues to insist that these increases are only transitory, traders are starting to take inflation seriously by putting their trust in securities and assets that can help to reduce their risk.

See a stock of your choice forecasted by signing up for a free demonstration.

Traditionally, precious metals are considered to be a nice hedge against inflation, as they are thought to retain their value when currencies are devalued. While it is an option to consider purchasing the actual physical metals, some experienced traders use several securities to get the same exposure.

Whether it’s gold, silver or copper, there are numerous stocks and ETFs to choose from for those who are interested in hedging against inflation. ETFs like SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD) and iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV) are solid options for direct exposure to the prices of those metals, and what’s nice about them is that they are highly liquid. Metals and mining stocks can be a great way to go — they tend to outperform when precious metals prices are rising.

See ETF trend reversals in advance by signing up for a free demonstration.

One great option to consider is Freeport-McMoran Inc (NYSE:FCX), a major natural resource company with interests in copper, gold and molybdenum. The stock has rallied over 48% year-to-date, and the company adds roughly $300 million in free cash flow for each $0.10 per pound increase in copper prices.

Some traders are putting their trust in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin to protect their portfolios against inflation. The idea here is that since cryptos are digital tokens with prices that aren’t tied to any other asset, they might naturally rise in value along with consumer prices. It may be valuable to keep in mind that cryptocurrencies are notoriously volatile and haven’t been proven to hedge against inflation over time.

Learn how to forecast Cryptocurrency prices 1 – 3 days ahead of the market here.

Finally, it appears that quite a few traders are putting their trust in real estate, which is evident in the housing market prices and massive inflows into real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs can be a good inflation hedge because property prices and rental income tend to rise when inflation rises.

Investors might want to take a look at REITs like the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSE: IYR), which has rallied over 22.6% year-to-date and continues to power higher. The fact that this REIT offers a 2.05% dividend yield is also a nice plus, as it will deliver some extra income to an account as inflation rises.

The bottom line here is that inflation fears likely won’t be going away anytime soon, which is why it’s so important to learn about some of the best inflation hedges. Investors who want to stay on top of all of the rotations and market moves occurring every week might consider using a strong AI-driven forecasting software like VantagePoint combined with some of the basic inflation hedge concepts above.

Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Hedge#The Federal Reserve#Spdr Gold Shares#Gld#Ishares Silver Trust#Freeport Mcmoran Inc#Iyr#Reit#Vantagepoint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsBenzinga

Why Overseas Shipholding Group Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) shares are trading higher by 33% at $2.82 after Saltchuk Holdings reported it submitted a preliminary non-binding proposal to Overseas Shipholding Group's board to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company not already owned for $3 per share. Overseas Shipholding Group is a...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: United States Steel

Shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $24.08. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing SoFi Technologies's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $18.43. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
MarketsDaily Progress

Jorgen Vik: Are you an investor, or a trader?

If you buy a stock with the intention of selling it within a year or two, you are, in my opinion, a trader. If a drop makes you sell rather than buy, you may be a trader. If you sell after a bounce to avoid giving back the gains, you may be a trader.
BusinessWoonsocket Call

The ETF Portfolio Strategist - Saturday, July 3

Is it time to declare that the fixed-income market is in a new bull market? Or will inflation prove to be more persistent than the Federal Reserve expects, thereby ruining the party? It's unclear, but there’s no doubt that bond prices are on a roll.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Exxon Mobil's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $62.98. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $8.88. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Dollar 3Q Forecast: Fed's Efforts to Temper Volatility Could Trip Up Greenback

The US Dollar had everything aligned to its favor through the first half of 2021 and yet the currency struggled to gain serious traction. Some may say that the benchmark currency was merely playing out the role of an unwanted safe haven as the capital markets continued their post-pandemic climb, but I don’t believe that to be necessarily the case. The same appetite for return in this speculative environment finds the Greenback in good position to draw capital to trend leaders like the S&P 500 pushing a record high or local yields bolstered by a rising 10-year Treasury as its baseline. The struggle arose from the Federal Reserve’s diligent effort to undermine surprise.
Businessinvesting.com

4 Gold Stocks to Buy as Inflation Continues to Rise

The Federal Reserve expects inflation rates to rise further in the coming months due to an improving job market and concomitant increase in consumer spending. As a result, demand for gold as a safe-haven investment to hedge inflation risk is expected to climb. Therefore, we believe gold mining stocks Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), Yamana (AUY), Alamos (AGI), and Centerra (CGAU) are well-positioned to deliver substantial returns in the near-term. Let’s discuss.Gold prices are expected to increase in the coming months as investors buy the safe-haven asset to hedge their portfolios against rising inflation. The Federal Reserve expects inflation to rise further in the coming months because the economy is recovering at a fast pace.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

AMC Options Traders Aren't Discouraged, Repeatedly Hammer Calls

On Friday morning, Iceberg Research announced it had taken a short position in AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC). Iceberg said options traders have lost money due to the stock trading sideways for the month of June and that the pump around the stock looks shaky. The news didn’t stop institutions...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Lordstown Motors Dips Lower: Technical Levels To Watch

Lordstown Motors was down 10.82% at $9.23 at market close Friday. Shares have been forming into what technical traders could call a head and shoulders pattern. The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock has been bearish.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Zscaler

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 17 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Zscaler evaluate the company at an average price target of $223.41 with a high of $255.00 and a low of $190.00.
Marketsetftrends.com

Bond ETFs Slip as Improving Jobs Data Could Signal Fed Policy Changes

U.S. Treasury bond-related exchange traded funds pulled back Thursday as yields rose in response to the lower weekly jobless claims ahead of the big June jobs report Friday, which could affect the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook. On Thursday, the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) fell 0.1% and...
Marketsetftrends.com

What Should Investors Do with Maturing BulletShares ETFs?

Invesco offers an extensive lineup of BulletShares exchange traded funds – the issuer’s version of defined maturity ETFs. These products are popular with advisors and investors because BulletShares ETFs reach into a variety of corners of the fixed income market, including corporate bonds – both investment-grade and junk – and municipal bonds.