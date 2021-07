"In 20 weeks we add one more little Ellis to our pack of crazy." The Ellis family is growing — again. Devale and Khadeen Ellis, YouTube stars, podcast hosts and actors (he’s a star on Tyler Perry’s Sistas), shared the news on Monday (June 21) that they’re expecting another baby. The family did a photo shoot where they all matched in leather jackets, denim jeans and white tees. Khadeen was the only one whose top didn’t fit as she showed off her growing baby bump.