WTI Climbs Above $73 on Large Crude Draw, Inflation Buzz

By Liubov Georges
dtnpf.com
 11 days ago

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange along with Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange advanced in early trade Wednesday, lifting West Texas Intermediate above $73 per barrel (bbl) after American Petroleum Institute data showed U.S. crude oil inventories declined larger-than-expected during the week-ended June 18, while U.S. Dollar Index softened on the back of comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Powell before a special House committee where he gave a rather dovish stance on monetary policy.

