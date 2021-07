The Tampa Bay Lightning are one win away from being the first team in 23 years to sweep the Stanley Cup Final, but good luck trying to catch them looking that far ahead. “We’ve put ourselves in good position, obviously, but the fourth one is the hardest to get,” defenseman Victor Hedman said on Friday, after the Lightning trounced the Canadiens 6-3 in Game 3 in Montreal. “We have to do whatever it takes to win the next game and think about it after. We have more work to do and we are not satisfied.”