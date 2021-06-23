Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

StormTeam 3: Summer weather returns with heat, humidity, and most importantly, rain

By Sean Macaday
KIMT
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer weather is making a noticeable return, but instead of a dry heatwave like we had earlier in the month, its now summer thunderstorms in the forecast. Wednesday will be a summer like day without the chance for rain. Winds out of the south at 15mph will quickly bump temps up into the mid to upper 80s with sunny skies. Humidity will begin to creep up today too. Winds pick up to 25mph overnight, bringing us even more heat with an overnight low in the 70s, and much more humidity.

www.kimt.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Humid#Stormteam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentFox 59

Hot & humid to begin the week, rain chances return

After a less humid stretch, that humidity returned just in time for the holiday. The heat and humidity continue to crank to begin this week with temps staying in the 90’s before rain chances return for the middle and end of the week. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the...
EnvironmentClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Mild Saturday night, humidity and heat increase tomorrow

Welcome to Saturday night and Fourth of July Weekend, Motown!. Humidity continues to increase slowly. Temperatures don’t fall very far; it will be warm. Tomorrow will be much hotter under mostly to partly sunny skies and a slight chance of rain. High heat and humidity remain in place early next week. Then, we have a better chance of rain the middle of next week.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Heat, Humidity, and Tropical Rains This Week in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WBFF-TV) -- Feeling fantastic for the Fourth of July before the heat and humidity returns early this week. Sunday is partly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the 4th of July with highs in the low to mid 80s. The futurescan shows the highest...
Jamestown, NYwnynewsnow.com

Independence Day Looking Good, Heat & Humidity Return Monday

JAMESTOWN – High pressure will keep us mainly dry for Sunday, a warm front overnight tonight will usher in a return of hot and humid weather for the beginning of the new week. Under the ridge of high pressure, the 4th of July holiday will feature partly cloudy skies. Highs...
Environmentcbs4indy.com

Hot & humid to begin the week, rain chances return

After a less humid stretch, that humidity returned just in time for the holiday. The heat and humidity continue to crank to begin this week with temps staying in the 90’s before rain chances return for the middle and end of the week. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the...
Huntsville, ALWAAY-TV

Heat and humidity slowly return to start the new week

We hope you have had a wonderful 4th of July! It sure has been another beautiful day in North Alabama. Although temperatures were seasonably warm in the mid to upper 80s today, the absence of humidity still made it feel pretty comfortable to be outside. Today's warm up came after a nearly record cold start this morning. We bottomed out at 59 degrees in Huntsville, which is tied for the 3rd coldest start to the 4th of July on record! Mild conditions continue for fireworks this evening as we fall into the mid 70s. Overnight lows are a few degrees warmer than last night in the mid 60s.
EnvironmentWLUC

Mostly sunny, hot & humid Fourth of July but rain, t-storms developing later

Hot and humid conditions continue in the Upper Peninsula on the Fourth of July. Mostly sunny skies into the early afternoon, then clouds increase ahead of a frontal system from the Canadian Prairies. The chance for rain showers and thunderstorms begin late afternoon in the Western U.P., then increasing in coverage and spreading eastward towards the evening hours. Thunderstorms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and brief downpour.