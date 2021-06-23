StormTeam 3: Summer weather returns with heat, humidity, and most importantly, rain

We hope you have had a wonderful 4th of July! It sure has been another beautiful day in North Alabama. Although temperatures were seasonably warm in the mid to upper 80s today, the absence of humidity still made it feel pretty comfortable to be outside. Today's warm up came after a nearly record cold start this morning. We bottomed out at 59 degrees in Huntsville, which is tied for the 3rd coldest start to the 4th of July on record! Mild conditions continue for fireworks this evening as we fall into the mid 70s. Overnight lows are a few degrees warmer than last night in the mid 60s.