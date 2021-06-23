StormTeam 3: Summer weather returns with heat, humidity, and most importantly, rain
Summer weather is making a noticeable return, but instead of a dry heatwave like we had earlier in the month, its now summer thunderstorms in the forecast. Wednesday will be a summer like day without the chance for rain. Winds out of the south at 15mph will quickly bump temps up into the mid to upper 80s with sunny skies. Humidity will begin to creep up today too. Winds pick up to 25mph overnight, bringing us even more heat with an overnight low in the 70s, and much more humidity.www.kimt.com