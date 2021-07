As the weather gets hotter, I am constantly searching for fun ways to stay cool and hydrated. The Neutrogena® Hydro Boost line is my go-to for keeping my skin hydrated during the hot and dry months (ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin are my best friends when my skin feels parched). With food, I love to experiment with juices because they’re a great way to sneak in extra veggies and herbs. This cucumber juice is not too sweet, but tastes nourishing and is ultra-refreshing. The ginger and cilantro add a bit of spice, while the coconut water, honey, and kiwi add balance. I usually batch this so I can have it throughout the week when I want a little something more than plain water.