Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPDATE 1-Corteva says CEO James Collins Jr to retire

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

(Adds details on Collins, background)

June 23 (Reuters) - Pesticide and seed maker Corteva Inc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer James Collins Jr will retire, months after activist investor Starboard Value LP had sought his ouster.

Starboard had nominated eight directors to the board of Corteva in January, seeking to oust Collins and take control of the company. In March, the activist investor settled after Corteva agreed to appoint three new independent directors backed by Starboard.

The hedge fund, led by Jefferey Smith, had last year criticized Corteva’s financial performance, noting its cash flow margin lagged behind peers and its share price could be higher.

Corteva said Collins will retire effective Dec. 31 after more than 37 years with the company and its predecessor, DuPont.

Collins, credited with leading the integration of legacy DuPont and Dow agricultural businesses and then the eventual spin off Corteva in 2019, has agreed to continue as CEO while an external search for his successor is underway, the company added.

Corteva also said it was on track to deliver its financial commitments for the first half of 2021. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Corteva Inc#Starboard Value Lp#Dupont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kevin Brackman Joins Advent Technologies As CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) ("Advent" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that Kevin Brackman will be joining the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Advent Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou. This press release...
Economycaribjournal.com

Southwest Airlines Names Next CEO

Southwest Airlines has announced its next chief executive officer. The company’s current CEO, Gary Kelly, has announced plans to relinquish his title as CEO in early 2022. When that happens, current Executive Vice President of Corporate Services Bob Jordan will take over as the carrier’s next CEO. Jordan is a...
BusinessDaily Herald

Cheniere Appoints Patricia K. Collawn and Lorraine Mitchelmore to Board of Directors

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its Board of Directors (“Board”) has appointed Patricia K. Collawn and Lorraine Mitchelmore to serve as members of the Board, effective July 1, 2021. Ms. Collawn and Ms. Mitchelmore are considered independent directors. Ms. Collawn has been appointed to the Audit and Compensation Committees and Ms. Mitchelmore has been appointed to the Audit and Governance and Nominating Committees.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Outset Medical Announces Departure Of CFO And Appointment Of Nabeel Ahmed As Interim CFO

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) ("Outset"), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that Rebecca Chambers will step down from her position as Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities, effective July 16, 2021. Nabeel Ahmed, current Vice President, Finance, has been named Interim Chief Financial Officer effective upon Ms. Chambers' departure.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Boeing appoints Brian West as chief financial officer

CHICAGO -- The Boeing Company named Brian West as the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Aug. 27. In this role, West will lead all aspects of Boeing's financial strategy, performance, reporting and long-range business planning, as well as investor relations, treasury, controller, and audit operations. West...
Businesskdal610.com

Online risk management platform Riskified files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Riskified Ltd, an e-commerce risk management platform backed by an affiliate of General Atlantic and Fidelity Management & Research Co, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Thursday. The company did not reveal the number of shares it plans to sell or its target price...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Autohome Inc (ATHM) CFO To Resign

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:) today announced that Mr. Jun Zou has notified the Company that he intends to resign as chief financial officer due to his other personal commitments. The effective date of Mr. Zou's resignation will be July 9, 2021.
BusinessTimes Union

Galloway Appointed CEO as ProAct Safety Founder Retires

ProAct Safety announced, effective immediately following the retirement of founder and CEO Terry Mathis, Shawn M. Galloway has taken the position of CEO. After service in the US Army, a career in engineering and process safety consulting, Galloway joined ProAct Safety in 2005, overseeing the firm’s consulting efforts. In 2009, he became President and Chief Operating Officer, leading all global operations and client engagements for the firm. During this time, through a concentration on the four components of safety – strategy, culture, leadership, and employee involvement and engagement – ProAct Safety has become the most successful consultancy dedicated to helping organizations achieve and sustain safety excellence.
Businesslawnandlandscape.com

SoundOff Signal CEO to retire, successor named

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. – SoundOff Signal, a producer of vehicle LED lighting, controls systems and electronic warning solutions for the law enforcement, amber and government markets, announced today that Mark Litke, president, and CEO, is retiring as of January 2022 and the board of SoundOff Signal has named Bryan Nyeholt his successor as president. During the remainder of 2021, Litke will be transitioning his position to Nyeholt to ensure continuity of the business and a seamless transition. In addition, Daniel Boerigter, chairman of the board, will assume the title of executive chairman.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Jushi Appoints Former Anheuser Busch Executive As COO

Cannabis operator Jushi Holdings Inc (OTC:JUSHF) has appointed former Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa (NYSE:BUD) global supply chain executive Leonardo Garcia-Berg as the company’s Chief Operations Officer. Garcia-Berg will be responsible for driving growth strategies and efficiencies and coaching and developing team members across the company’s grower-processor facilities. Garcia-Berg will also...
San Jose, CABusiness Insider

The Parent Company Provides Update on Potential Mercer Park Acquisition Corp. Private Placement

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company'' or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), today announced that its previously announced conditional agreement to complete a $50 million strategic investment (the "Strategic Investment") in GH Group, Inc. ("Glass House"), through a private placement offering by Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp., has been terminated by the parties effective today and the Strategic Investment will not be completed at this time. Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, recently merged with Glass House. The Parent Company will consider future partnership opportunities as Glass House purchases and completes the retrofit of its greenhouse cultivation facility in southern California.
BusinessCredit Union Times

Wright-Patt Credit Union CEO Announces Retirement

After 21 years, Doug Fecher will step down as president/CEO of Wright-Patt Credit Union at the end of this year. On Tuesday, WPCU announced Fecher’s retirement from the Beavercreek, Ohio financial cooperative. Fecher joined WPCU in 1995 as vice president of lending, became its vice president and COO two years later and stepped into his current role in December 2000.
Businesslpgasmagazine.com

Growmark CEO set to retire

The CEO of Growmark, Jim Spradlin, announced to the company’s board of directors that he will be retiring, effective Feb. 28, 2022. Growmark named Spradlin the company’s CEO in June 2014. He took the position in September 2014 when then-CEO Jeff Solberg retired. Spradlin has held a number of positions...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Red Lobster® CEO Announces Plan To Retire

ORLANDO, Fla., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® CEO Kim Lopdrup announced his plan to retire. Lopdrup intends to remain in his role until a highly-qualified successor is in place. Red Lobster engaged The Elliot Group to conduct the CEO search, which is already underway. Regarding his decision to...
Businessbizjournals

Breaking: Red Lobster CEO Kim Lopdrup to retire

Red Lobster Seafood Co. LLC's top executive is planning his exit, the company announced June 25. The Orlando-based seafood chain's CEO Kim Lopdrup — who has led the iconic restaurant brand for 14 years and through three turnarounds — said he will retire, though a date wasn't specified, according to a news release.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

James River Group Holdings president announces retirement

James River Group Holdings has revealed that its president and chief operating officer Robert P. Myron will be retiring. Myron’s retirement will take effect July 31, 2021, and he is stepping down after over 11 years of service with the company. A company release said that he chose to retire for health reasons related to the lingering effects of Lyme disease.
AgricultureStreetInsider.com

Corteva (CTVA) Chief Executive Officer James C. Collins, Jr. to Retire at Year End

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced that James (Jim) C. Collins, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, will retire from Corteva, effective December 31, 2021, after more than 37 years with the company and its predecessor, DuPont. Mr. Collins has agreed to continue in his role as CEO while an external search for his successor is underway.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Copper supply needs to double by 2050, Glencore CEO says

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said on Tuesday that a supply gap was growing in the metals necessary for the world to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy, but he stopped short of predicting a so-called super cycle. Glasenberg said at the Qatar Economic Forum...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Copersucar says 'nothing concrete' in Alvean approach

(Includes comments from Copersucar CEO, context on Alvean) SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Copersucar said on Tuesday it had been approached about a possible partnership at Alvean, the world’s largest sugar trader, but talks had not progressed to “anything concrete”. Copersucar did not disclose the name of...