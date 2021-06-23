Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Rights group says Greece deports registered asylum seekers

wcn247.com
 11 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — Human rights group Amnesty International says the practice of migrant pushbacks in Greece has become so bad that even people who have applied for asylum are being deported. Amnesty said in a new report Wednesday that it has documented four cases of people who were picked up well inland even though they'd been in Greece for some time. Greek authorities and the EU’s border agency Frontex are routinely accused of denying people their right to apply for asylum. The practice is illegal under EU law and refugee treaties. Often the allegations concern pushbacks in the Aegean Sea. Greece and Frontex strenuously deny conducting such pushbacks. Amnesty wants the EU to launch legal proceedings against Greece.

www.wcn247.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Asylum Seekers#Amnesty International#Ap#Greek#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Greece
Related
ImmigrationWashington Post

U.K. wants to send asylum seekers to offshore centers after Denmark passes similar law

For years, talk of sending asylum seekers to offshore facilities was seen as fringe in the United Kingdom. But Home Secretary Priti Patel is pushing forward with legislation next week that would permit the U.K. to send refugees and migrants abroad for processing — a move similar to a law that Denmark passed in early June allowing it to send asylum seekers outside Europe while their applications are reviewed.
ImmigrationThe Guardian

Home Office proposals due on sending asylum seekers abroad

The home secretary, Priti Patel, will publish proposed legislation next week that will open the door to sending asylum seekers overseas as they await the outcome of their application for protection in the UK. Ministers published the New Plan for Immigration in March, which included proposals to amend sections 77...
Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

Cyprus has asked the EU to relocate a large number of Syrian asylum seekers.

Cyprus has asked the EU to relocate a large number of Syrian asylum seekers. After officials declared the asylum system had reached its limitations, Cyprus urged European Union executives to relocate a “substantial” number of Syrian asylum-seekers granted international protection. According to government figures, approximately 1,300 Syrians have arrived in...
Immigrationwcn247.com

Serbia police find illegal migrant camp, people smugglers

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say they have discovered an illegal migrant camp near the borders with Hungary and Romania, and detained suspected people smugglers. A statement on Sunday said the makeshift camp was found in the village of Srpski Krstur by the bank of the Tisa river. Police didn't specify how many migrants were found at the site. A video from the scene showed several people facedown on the ground with their hands behind their heads as special police searched tents and wooden huts. Thousands are stranded in the Balkan country while trying to reach Western Europe.
ImmigrationBirmingham Star

The Intentional Migrant Surge From Belarus Into The EU

Photos by Lithuanian authorities capture the ongoing crisis on the country's border after Belarus ended cooperation with the European Union to stem illegal migration. A group of migrants after crossing from Belarus into Lithuania on June 30. This is one of several images Lithuania's border police provided to RFE/RL illustrating...
Immigrationamericanpeoplenews.com

Assessing the Responsibility of EU Officials for Crimes Against Migrants in Libya

This is an excerpt from Dignity in Movement: Borders, Bodies and Rights. Get your free download from E-International Relations. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has had an open investigation in Libya since 2011, following a unanimous referral by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) (ICC, 2011). The investigation has involved charges that include crimes against humanity (murder, imprisonment, torture, persecution, and other inhumane acts) (ICC, 2011).On 8 May 2017, the Prosecutor of the ICC, Fatou Bensouda, told the UNSC that her office was examining the feasibility of opening an investigation into migrant-related crimes in Libya (ICC 2017). Crimes against humanity, as per the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, means any of the following acts when committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population with knowledge of the attack: murder, extermination, enslavement, deportation or forcible transfer of population, imprisonment, torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence, persecution, enforced disappearance, the crime of apartheid, and other inhumane acts (ICC 1998).
WorldThe Guardian

Priti Patel’s plan to ‘offshore’ asylum seekers is callous

Priti Patel’s proposed legislation to send asylum seekers overseas while their claims or appeals are pending is ruthless (Report, 28 June). There are 41,700 asylum seekers or resettled persons in the UK. Many have been waiting for years for their claim to be dealt with by the Home Office. They live in poor and often squalid dispersal accommodation, on less than £40 per week. They cannot work. Poverty and uncertainty often lead to serious physical and mental health issues in asylum seekers and their children.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. gives more asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico another shot

SAN DIEGO — Asylum-seekers whose claims were dismissed or denied under a Trump administration policy that forced them to wait in Mexico for court hearings will be allowed to return for another chance at humanitarian protection, the U.S. Homeland Security Department said Tuesday in a move that could benefit tens of thousands of hopefuls.
POTUSNew York Post

DHS giving thousands of rejected asylum-seekers second chance to make case

The Biden administration will give thousands of migrants whose asylum claims were denied under the Trump administration’s now-scrapped “Remain in Mexico” policy another opportunity to seek sanctuary in the US, according to a new report Tuesday. The Associated Press, citing an anonymous Department of Homeland Security official, said that a...
Societyraleighnews.net

Gutless government abandons asylum seekers

As a country that once welcomed migrants with open arms, Australia's current treatment of asylum seekers is gut-wrenching, writes Kristin Perissinotto. IN 2016, the last time we had a successful census, 49.3 per cent of Australians were either born overseas or had one parent born overseas - 28.5 per cent were themselves born overseas.
Politicswcn247.com

Slovenia's term raises specter of EU's threat from within

KRANJ, Slovenia (AP) — Tiny Slovenia has taken charge of the world’s largest trading bloc, but its presidency got off to a rocky start. The tensions put the focus on one of the European Union’s most vexing problems, how to accommodate increasingly vocal member countries with very different visions of Europe’s future. Hungary and Poland are already worrying their more politically mainstream partners in the 27-nation bloc. Some fear that new legislation they've introduced could undermine democratic standards. Slovenia’s return to the European stage was marked by concerns about the right-wing government’s record on media freedoms and the role of judges. But Prime Minister Janez Jansa says his country is a misunderstood victim of “double standards.”
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

“Digital violence: How the NSO Group enables state terror”

A manager of the NSO Group once described the flagship of the Israeli company in the form of the surveillance software Pegasus as “perfect ghost”. The program, with which cell phones can be hacked and then e-mails, calls, SMS and chat messages secretly recorded, “leaves no traces”. The civil society organization Forensic Architecture has now proven the opposite and lifted the veil around the activities of the opaque company a little further.
Public Safetywcn247.com

Fugitive extradited to Turkey to face Ponzi scheme charges

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish national on the run after allegedly embezzling money from thousands of people in a Ponzi scheme has been extradited to Turkey and detained. Mehmet Aydin is thought to have collected the equivalent of more than $131 million in Turkish lira from over 130,000 people through an online scheme called Ciftlik, or Farm Bank, an online game inspired by FarmVille where participants owned virtual animals and crops. Aydin fled abroad with some of that money. Official Anadolu news agency said Sunday the indictment against Aydin included 3,672 complainants and 48 suspects. Prosecutors are seeking over 75,000 years in prison on charges including establishing and running an illegal organization, fraud and money laundering.
Worldwcn247.com

Cyprus: 4 found dead in 'most destructive' forest blaze

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus' interior minister says four people have been discovered dead in what he called the “most destructive" fire in the island nation's history. Nicos Nouris said on Sunday that Civil Defense volunteers discovered the charred bodies just outside village of Odou on the southern edge of the Troodos mountain range. He said authorities are trying to confirm whether the bodies belong to four Egyptian men who had gone missing and search crews had been trying to locate. Nouris said Greek and Israeli aircraft will join 11 other planes and helicopters in fire-fighting efforts later Sunday. The blaze, which began on Saturday, forced the evacuation of at least eight mountain villages and has so far scorched 50 square kilometers.
Protestswcn247.com

Israel arrests Palestinian rights lawyer who protested Abbas

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian human rights group says one of its lawyers was detained by Israeli forces after taking part in a protest in the occupied West Bank against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The Independent Commission for Human Rights says Farid al-Atrash was detained at an Israeli checkpoint while returning from a protest against the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, where the PA is headquartered. A prominent Palestinian activist and friend of al-Atrash says he was hospitalized for several hours and is now being questioned in Israeli custody. It’s unclear why he was hospitalized. Neither the Israeli military nor the police responded to requests for comment.
Worldwcn247.com

Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s national security advisor has accused India of orchestrating last month’s deadly car bombing in the eastern city of Lahore, saying that an investigation has shown it was organized by an Indian intelligence operative. In a news conference Sunday in Islamabad, Moeed Yousuf said the probe showed that the man was an Indian citizen living in India who works for that country’s RAW intelligence agency. He did not name the alleged mastermind. The explosion took place outside the residence of anti-India militant leader Hafiz Saeed, who himself has been designated a terrorist by the U.S. Justice Department and has a $10 million bounty on his head.
Worldwcn247.com

Iran reimposes virus restrictions as delta variant spreads

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has announced new coronavirus restrictions on major cities as the spread of the highly contagious delta variant spurs fears of another devastating surge in the nation. After over a year battling the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East, Iran on Sunday ordered the closures of non-essential businesses in 275 cities, including the capital of Tehran. The government said it was also imposing a travel ban between cities with high infection rates. Iran’s new restrictions are designed to slow the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant first detected in India, which this week the president warned was driving a potential “fifth wave” of infections in the country.