Golf

Ryder Cup: Kaymer, McDowell picked as Europe's vice captains

 11 days ago

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell have been appointed as vice captains for Europe's Ryder Cup team for the 2021 edition at Whistling Straits in September. Both players have holed clinching putts for Europe at Ryder Cups. They joined Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson as assistants to captain Padraig Harrington as Europe looks to retain the biggest prize in team golf. Kaymer secured the point which completed the comeback now often referred to as the “Miracle at Medinah” in 2012. He will take on the role for the first time. McDowell claimed the winning point at Celtic Manor in 2010. He was a vice captain under Thomas Bjorn in 2018.

