Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

UK won't extend deadline for EU citizens to apply to stay

By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 11 days ago

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it won’t extend the June 30 deadline for European Union citizens in the U.K. to apply for permanent residency or risk losing their right to live and work in the U.K. Britain’s departure from the EU last year ended the automatic right of people from the bloc to settle in the U.K. That means citizens of the EU and several other European countries must apply online for confirmation of their “settled status.” The U.K. government says there have been 5.6 million applications, but the number of people who have not applied is unknown. Advocates for EU citizens worry that some people are still unaware they need to apply or are caught in a backlog of applications.

www.wcn247.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Citizens#Uk#European Countries#The Automatic#Eu#Ap#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
Immigrationatlanticcitynews.net

EU residents in UK missing residency deadline risk working, benefits

LONDON, England: Those European Union citizens living in Britain will be issued a 28-day notice in which they can apply for settled status in Britain. Since leaving the EU, Britain is developing a new immigration system that does not give priority to citizens from the bloc over those from other countries.
EuropeCourthouse News Service

UK Can’t Deny Social Assistance to EU Citizen, Magistrate Says

LUXEMBOURG (CN) — The United Kingdom’s denial of social support to a European Union citizen is unlawful discrimination, a magistrate for the bloc’s top court said Thursday. “The legislation seems to me to affect nationals of other member states more than ‘home’ nationals and may therefore disadvantage the former more...
EuropePosted by
WDBO

Thousands of EU citizens may lose legal status to live in UK

LONDON — (AP) — Marlies Haselton has called Britain home for more than 30 years. The Dutch national married a Briton, had her children there, and considers herself “part and parcel” of the U.K. Until Britain’s divorce from the European Union, she had never given a thought to her immigration status in the U.K.
EuropeNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

EU Citizens' Data Will Continue Flowing Into the UK After a Crucial Deal Was Reached

LONDON — The European Union on Monday recognized Britain's privacy rules as adequate with its own, a key move that will allow EU-U.K. data flows to continue after Brexit. The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said the decision meant EU citizens' personal information would be treated with the same level of protection as it would inside the bloc when transferred to the U.K.
ImmigrationTelegraph

EU citizens must get on with applying for settled status, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has urged EU citizens eligible for settled status in the UK to "get on with" applying, as government advisers warned tens of thousands could miss the deadline. The Prime Minister said there had already been time extensions, that it was five years since the referendum result, and the Government had funded 72 organisations to help vulnerable EU citizens to apply.
ImmigrationPosted by
WGAU

Over 6 million EU citizens apply to settle in post-Brexit UK

LONDON — (AP) — More than 6 million European Union citizens applied to settle in the U.K. before the end-June deadline that the British government had imposed as part of the country's departure from the bloc. In a statement Friday, Britain's Home Office said of the 6.02 million people who...
ImmigrationUS News and World Report

UK Receives 6 Million Applications to EU Settlement Scheme Before Deadline

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it had received 6 million applications to its settlement scheme for European Union nationals before a June 30 deadline passed. After completing its exit from the EU late last year, Britain has started bringing in a new immigration system. EU citizens who can prove they were living in Britain before Dec. 31 last year will retain the right to work, study and access benefits.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Britain and EU Must Fix Northern Ireland Protocol, PM Johnson Says

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that disagreement with the European Union over the Northern Irish Brexit protocol could be sorted out with goodwill and patience but that the current arrangements did need to be fixed. "One of the things that we're talking about, as...
WorldFlorida Star

Nine European Countries Accept Indian Vaccine After Offer Of Reciprocal Exemption

NEW DELHI — A day after India’s external affairs minister, Subramanyam Jaishankar, said he had asked the European Union to accept Covid-19 vaccines for Indian nationals traveling to Europe, several European Union countries allowed the Serum Institute of India-manufactured Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine. Slovenia, Germany, Austria, Greece, Estonia, Ireland, Iceland, and Spain confirmed accepting Covishield for travel entry. Switzerland has also allowed Covishield for the Schengen […]
Politicswcn247.com

Slovenia's term raises specter of EU's threat from within

KRANJ, Slovenia (AP) — Tiny Slovenia has taken charge of the world’s largest trading bloc, but its presidency got off to a rocky start. The tensions put the focus on one of the European Union’s most vexing problems, how to accommodate increasingly vocal member countries with very different visions of Europe’s future. Hungary and Poland are already worrying their more politically mainstream partners in the 27-nation bloc. Some fear that new legislation they've introduced could undermine democratic standards. Slovenia’s return to the European stage was marked by concerns about the right-wing government’s record on media freedoms and the role of judges. But Prime Minister Janez Jansa says his country is a misunderstood victim of “double standards.”
TravelWbaltv.com

European Union rolls out COVID-19 travel certificates

ORLY, France (Video: RTV/NBC) — The European Union is rolling out a digital COVID-19 certificate system for travelers. Passengers were showing QR codes at check-in counters at Orly Airport near Paris. The health certificate system is designed to help people travel more freely across the 27-nation EU and open up...
Immigrationdallassun.com

The Intentional Migrant Surge From Belarus Into The EU

Photos by Lithuanian authorities capture the ongoing crisis on the country's border after Belarus ended cooperation with the European Union to stem illegal migration. A group of migrants after crossing from Belarus into Lithuania on June 30. This is one of several images Lithuania's border police provided to RFE/RL illustrating...