4-Day Liberty Fest Set To Kick Off In Catoosa
Starting Wednesday Catoosa's annual "Liberty Fest" is kicking off for a special four-day event that now includes a carnival along with their normal firework festivities. Normally it's a one-day fireworks event for the July 4th holiday, but this year they are making the fun last all week at Rogers Point Park. Liberty Fest this year has carnival rides, fair food vendors, and games for everyone to come out and enjoy tonight through Saturday night.