Traffic Safety Campaign Puts Speeding Drivers On Notice

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by Oregon State Police) The Oregon State Police Joins Forces To Put the Brakes on Excessive Speeding. The WSTSC hopes you choose to join us in achieving the goal of zero deaths due to excessive speeds, especially over the p rise in roadway deaths, with the excess speed at the heart of many crashes. The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition (WSTSC) members came together to show commitment and emphasis on meaningful public education about the dangers of risky driving behaviors, especially excessive speeding. The WSTSC Coalition includes the following members from Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, North Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Oregon State Police.