Traffic Safety Campaign Puts Speeding Drivers On Notice

By Jeremy
susanvillestuff.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Highway Patrol is partnering with 11 other highway patrols, state patrols, and state police agencies for the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition traffic safety campaign, giving motorists “a dozen reasons not to speed.”. Speeding violations will be the target of law enforcement in California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana,...

www.susanvillestuff.com
