The 30-Year Mortgage Rate Drops Under 3.5% | June 23, 2021

By Leslie Cook
Money
Money
 11 days ago
Money; Getty Images

After three-days of increases, mortgage rates are lower once again. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 3.496% today, a decrease of 0.047 percentage points. Rates were also lower for all other fixed-rate loan categories, while adjustable rate loans were either unchanged or higher.

Well qualified buyers can lock in low rates and monthly payments for a new mortgage or to refinance an existing loan.

  • The latest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.496%.
  • The latest rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.551%.
  • The latest rate on a 5/1 jumbo ARM is 2.257%.
  • The latest rate on a 7/1 conforming ARM is 4.208%.
  • The latest rate on a 10/1 conforming ARM is 3.867%.

Mortgage rates today: 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates

  • The 30-year rate is 3.496%.
  • That’s a one-day decrease of 0.047 percentage points. ⇓
  • That’s a one-month increase of 0.193 percentage points. ⇑

The interest rate and monthly payment on a fixed-rate mortgage will not change for as long as you keep the loan. The most popular fixed-rate loan is a 30-year mortgage. The payback time is 360 months and the monthly payments are lower than shorter-term loans, which is why most borrowers chose this loan. However, the interest rate will be higher than the rate on a shorter loan. This means that by paying a higher rate for more time, you’ll pay more interest.

Average Mortgage Rates

Data based on US mortgage loans closed on Jun 22, 2021

Loan TypeJun 22Last WeekChange

15 Year Fixed Conventional2.55%2.49%0.06%

30 Year Fixed Conventional3.5%3.44%0.06%

7/1 ARM Rate4.21%4.22%0.01%

10/1 ARM Rate3.87%3.81%0.06%

Your actual rate may vary

Mortgage rates today: 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rates

  • The 15-year rate is 2.551%.
  • That’s a one-day decrease of 0.034 percentage points. ⇓
  • That’s a one-month increase of 0.11 percentage points. ⇑

A common shorter-term fixed-rate loan is a 15-year mortgage. The payback time is 180 months — half that of a 30-year. Since you’re paying the loan off faster, your monthly payments will be higher. On the other hand, the interest rate on a 15-year loan is typically lower than the rate on a longer-term loan, which means you’ll pay less interest over the life of the loan.

Mortgage rates today: 5/1 jumbo adjustable-rate mortgage rates

  • The 5/1 ARM rate is 2.257%.
  • That’s unchanged from yesterday. ⇔
  • That’s a one-month decrease of 1.487 percentage points. ⇓

An alternative to a fixed-rate loan is an adjustable-rate mortgage. With an ARM, the interest rate and monthly payment will be fixed for a while, but then become variable and reset at regular intervals. A 5/1 ARM, for example, will have a fixed rate and payments during the first five years, then adjust and reset every year after until the loan is paid off. ARM’s will usually have a payback time of 360 months. Other common adjustable-rate loans include a 7/1 ARM and a 10/1 ARM.

Mortgage rates today: VA, FHA and jumbo loan rates

The average rates for FHA, VA and jumbo loans are:

  • The rate on a 30-year FHA mortgage is 3.154%. ⇓
  • The rate on a 30-year VA mortgage is 3.221%. ⇓
  • The rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 3.598%. ⇓

Mortgage refinance rates today

The average rates for 30-year loans, 15- year loans and 5/1 jumbo ARMs are:

  • The refinance rate on a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 3.913%. ⇓
  • The refinance rate on a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.747%. ⇓
  • The refinance rate on a 5/1 jumbo ARM is 2.546%. ⇔
  • The refinance rate on a 7/1 conforming ARM is 4.414%. ⇑
  • The refinance rate on a 10/1 conforming ARM is 4.454%. ⇑

Average Mortgage Refinance Rates

Data based on US mortgage loans closed on Jun 22, 2021

Loan TypeJun 22Last WeekChange

15 Year Fixed Conventional2.75%2.69%0.06%

30 Year Fixed Conventional3.91%3.83%0.08%

7/1 ARM Rate4.41%4.43%0.02%

10/1 ARM Rate4.45%4.16%0.29%

Your actual rate may vary

Where are mortgage rates heading this year?

Mortgage rates sunk through 2020. Millions of homeowners responded to low mortgage rates by refinancing existing loans and taking out new ones. Many people bought homes they may not have been able to afford if rates were higher.

In January 2021, rates briefly dropped to the lowest levels on record, but trended higher through the month and into February.

Looking ahead, experts believe interest rates will rise more in 2021, but modestly. Factors that could influence rates include how quickly the COVID-19 vaccines are distributed and when lawmakers can agree on another economic relief package. More vaccinations and stimulus from the government could lead to improved economic conditions, which would boost rates.

While mortgage rates are likely to rise this year, experts say the increase won’t happen overnight and it won’t be a dramatic jump. Rates should stay near historically low levels through the first half of the year, rising slightly later in the year. Even with rising rates, it will still be a favorable time to finance a new home or refinance.

Factors that influence mortgage rates include:

  • The Federal Reserve. The Fed took swift action when the pandemic hit the United States in March of 2020. The Fed announced plans to keep money moving through the economy by dropping the short-term Federal Fund interest rate to between 0% and 0.25%, which is as low as they go. The central bank also pledged to buy mortgage-backed securities and treasuries, propping up the housing finance market. The Fed has reaffirmed its commitment to these policies for the foreseeable future multiple times, most recently at a late January policy meeting.
  • The 10-year Treasury note. Mortgage rates move in lockstep with the yields on the government’s 10-year Treasury note. Yields dropped below 1% for the first time in March 2020 and have been slowly rising since then. Currently, yields have been hovering above 1% since the beginning of the year, pushing interest rates slightly higher. On average, there is typically a 1.8 point “spread” between Treasury yields and benchmark mortgage rates.
  • The broader economy. Unemployment rates and changes in gross domestic product are important indicators of the overall health of the economy. When employment and GDP growth are low, it means the economy is weak, which can push interest rates down. Thanks to the pandemic, unemployment levels reached all-time highs early last year and have not yet recovered. GDP also took a hit, and while it has bounced back somewhat, there is still a lot of room for improvement.

Tips for getting the lowest mortgage rate possible

There is no universal mortgage rate that all borrowers receive. Qualifying for the lowest mortgage rates takes a little bit of work and will depend on both personal financial factors and market conditions.

Check your credit score and credit report. Errors or other red flags that may be dragging your credit score down. Borrowers with the highest credit scores are the ones who will get the best rates, so checking your credit report before you start the house-hunting process is key. Taking steps to fix errors will help you raise your score. If you have high credit card balances, paying them down can also provide a quick boost.

Save up money for a sizeable down payment. This will lower your loan-to-value ratio, which means how much of the home’s price the lender has to finance. A lower LTV usually translates to a lower mortgage rate. Lenders also like to see money that has been saved in an account for at least 60 days. It tells the lender you have the money to finance the home purchase.

Shop around for the best rate. Don’t settle for the first interest rate that a lender offers you. Check with at least three different lenders to see who offers the lowest interest. Also consider different types of lenders, such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to traditional banks.

Also take time to find out about different loan types. While the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is the most common type of mortgage, consider a shorter-term loan like a 15-year loan or an adjustable-rate mortgage. These types of loans often come with a lower rate than a conventional 30-year mortgage. Compare the costs of all to see which one best fits your needs and financial situation. Government loans — such as those backed by the Federal Housing Authority, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Agriculture — can be more affordable options for those who qualify.

Finally, lock in your rate. Locking your rate once you’ve found the right rate, loan product and lender will help guarantee your mortgage rate won’t increase before you close on the loan.

Our mortgage rate methodology

Money’s daily mortgage rates show the average rate offered by over 8,000 lenders across the United States the most recent business day rates are available for. Today, we are showing rates for Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Our rates reflect what a typical borrower with a 700 credit score might expect to pay for a home loan right now. These rates were offered to people putting 20% down and include discount points.

Money

Money

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com
