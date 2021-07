(From Deadline) Mere days after federal prosecutors recommended that Allison Mack receive leniency for her involvement with the NXIVM cult, the former Smallville actress and her attorneys have directly requested no time behind bars. “It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry,” said a letter from Mack herself, accompanying sentencing guideline recommendations from her attorneys. “I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself.