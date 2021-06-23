London open: Stocks little changed ahead of PMIs

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. AVI Global Trust PLC - invests in family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset backed opportunities - Along with three other shareholders in Third Point Investors Ltd, collectively owning over 17% of shares and 10% of voting rights, requisitions TPIL board to convene an extraordinary general meeting to consider a new investment policy. "The resolution is aimed at fixing TPIL's persistent and entrenched trading discount to NAV," AVI says. The proposed new investment policy would see Third Point use its existing contractual authority to redeem shares in the Master Fund and use the proceeds to fund redemptions of shares at NAV less costs on a quarterly basis.