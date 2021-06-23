Cancel
Business

London open: Stocks little changed ahead of PMIs

Life Style Extra
 12 days ago

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were little changed in early trade on Wednesday as investors eyed the latest reading on the UK services and manufacturing sectors. At 0920 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 7,096.90. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "The markets seem to be...

www.lse.co.uk
The Independent

FTSE 100 ends flat as crude prices rise, Sensex opens 200 points higher

London’s FTSE 100 ended last week’s session flat, weighed down by energy and banking stocks as rise in crude prices and concerns over the Delta variant of Covid-19 continued to worry investors. However, the losses were capped by gains in mining and homebuilding stocks. The blue-chip index ended just 1.8 points down at 7123, after gaining as much as 0.52 per cent in intra-day trading. The domestically focused mid-cap index added 0.6 per cent. Banking stocks were the biggest draggers of the index, with Standard Chartered bank 2.4 per cent, Natwest 2.2 per cent, Barclays and Lloyds banking 1.7 per...
fidelity.com

EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Edge Higher But Oil Weakens on OPEC+ Deadlock

U.K., Italy Services PMI; Eurozone Quarterly Balance of Payments, Sectoral Accounts; France Industrial Production; UK Official Reserves, Car Registrations; OECD CPI; U.S. Observed, Financial Markets Closed; updates from Repsol, Ryanair. Opening Call:. Equities in. Europe. are likely to edge up on Monday, with gains capped due to the U.S....
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Up, Investors Sift Through Regional and U.S. Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up Monday morning after the release of a slew of economic data in the region as well as the U.S. Investors are also gauging how long the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue with its current accommodative monetary policy. China’s Shanghai Composite edged up...
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Morrisons in focus after takeover offer

(Alliance News) - Equities in London are set to open higher on Monday, shaking off some disappointing Chinese service sector data. Stock prices also are likely to get a boost from weekend M&A news, after Wm Morrison Supermarkets accepted a takeover offer from a consortium of investment groups following its rejection of a private equity bid last month.
Life Style Extra

UPDATE 1-Apollo Global joins battle for Britain's Morrisons

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity company. Apollo Global Management said on Monday it was considering a. possible offer for British supermarket group Morrisons. which on Saturday agreed a 6.3 billion pound ($8.7 billion) takeover with another group. Apollo said no approach has been made to the board...
ShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks seen up as Morrisons accepts £6.3bn bid

London stocks were set to rise at the open on Monday, boosted by M&A news, although the session could be quieter than usual with Wall Street closed for the Independence Day holiday. The FTSE 100 was called to open 12 points higher at 7,135. Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at...
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks muted after China services PMI; Morrisons surges

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were little changed in early trade on Monday as investors weighed up the latest deal news against disappointing Chinese services data. At 0835 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% at 7,117.11, with the session likely to be quieter than usual as US markets will be closed for the Independence Day holiday.
Posted by
Reuters

Euro zone yields edge up but investors cautious over Delta variant

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields nudged higher on Monday but analysts expect the recent downward trajectory to resume after last week’s U.S. payrolls data failed to tempt investors away from the safety of fixed income. The German 10-year Bund yield dropped 8 basis points last...
US News and World Report

Ask Us First Before Swapping Libor With 'Risk-Laden' Rate, Says UK Watchdog

LONDON (Reuters) - Banks should ask the Financial Conduct Authority before using "credit sensitive rates" for replacing Libor, the tarnished benchmark which is being scrapped in December, the watchdog said on Monday. The London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor is being ditched after banks were fined for trying to manipulate...
investing.com

Gold Up as Central Banks Regain Appetite for Gold Buying

Investing.com – Gold was up on Monday morning in Asia after some central banks began increasing their gold holdings. Investors also await further U.S. economic data for further clues on the central bank’s monetary policy. Gold Futures were up 0.24% to $1,787.55 by 10:39 PM ET (2:39 AM GMT). On...
Birmingham Star

Gold regains shine after central bank buying drops to decade low

Central banks may be regaining their appetite for buying gold after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Central banks from Serbia to Thailand have been adding to gold holdings and Ghana recently announced plans for purchases, as the spectre of accelerating inflation looms and a recovery in global trade provides the firepower to make purchases. A rebound in buying -- which had dropped to the lowest in a decade -- would bolster the prospects for gold prices as some other sources of demand falter.
Life Style Extra

UK FCA sets out plans to improve primary market "effectiveness"

(Alliance News) - The UK financial regulator on Monday outlined plans to consult on potential reforms to improve the effectiveness of UK primary markets. "Recently, both the UK Listing Review, chaired by Jonathan Hill, and the Kalifa Review of UK FinTech have made specific recommendations for improvements to the regime," the UK Financial Conduct Authority noted.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Euro Zone Business Activity Soared in June as Lockdowns Lifted

LONDON - Euro zone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as the easing of more coronavirus restrictions brought life back to the bloc's dominant service industry, a survey showed on Monday. But that surge in growth has come at a cost as inflationary pressures...
Life Style Extra

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Further to the FTSE Russell notice published on 01 July 2021 in relation to the Voluntary Liquidation for Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of...
mining.com

Gold price boosted by recovery in central bank buying

Gold prices climbed higher on Monday as it appears that central banks have regained their appetite for buying bullion after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Spot gold advanced 0.3% to $1,790.52 per ounce by 11:45 a.m. ET, approaching the $1,800 level last seen in mid-June. US gold futures saw a gain of 0.5%, trading at $1,791.70 per ounce in New York.
Life Style Extra

Third Poi. $ Share News (TPOU)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. AVI Global Trust PLC - invests in family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset backed opportunities - Along with three other shareholders in Third Point Investors Ltd, collectively owning over 17% of shares and 10% of voting rights, requisitions TPIL board to convene an extraordinary general meeting to consider a new investment policy. "The resolution is aimed at fixing TPIL's persistent and entrenched trading discount to NAV," AVI says. The proposed new investment policy would see Third Point use its existing contractual authority to redeem shares in the Master Fund and use the proceeds to fund redemptions of shares at NAV less costs on a quarterly basis.
Posted by
IBTimes

European Stocks And Oil Prices Rise As OPEC Argues

European stock markets found some reasons to cheer Monday after a mainly downbeat Asian session, with London gaining on takeover news and rising oil prices as OPEC pushed back a contentious summit. As closing bells rang in the eurozone, Frankfurt stocks had risen by 0.1 percent and Paris was up...