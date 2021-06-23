IN BRIEF: Braveheart Investment hails Paraytec Covid test accuracy
Braveheart Investment Group PLC - Barnsley-based investor in small- and medium-sized businesses - Provides update on Covid-19 test being developed by Paraytec Ltd, a wholly owned portfolio company. The test identified 94% of positive cases and 100% of negative cases, in clinical analyses of over 120 swab samples. It has the potential of being able to distinguish between infectious and non-infectious viral particles, which would be a "key advantage". Braveheart and Paraytec have started talks with potential commercial partners who have experience of Covid-19 testing.www.lse.co.uk