Public Health

IN BRIEF: Braveheart Investment hails Paraytec Covid test accuracy

Life Style Extra
 11 days ago

Braveheart Investment Group PLC - Barnsley-based investor in small- and medium-sized businesses - Provides update on Covid-19 test being developed by Paraytec Ltd, a wholly owned portfolio company. The test identified 94% of positive cases and 100% of negative cases, in clinical analyses of over 120 swab samples. It has the potential of being able to distinguish between infectious and non-infectious viral particles, which would be a "key advantage". Braveheart and Paraytec have started talks with potential commercial partners who have experience of Covid-19 testing.

www.lse.co.uk
Public Health

Sodexo wins UK deal for more COVID-19 test centres

And mobile COVID-19 testing centres in the UK in a deal that it. said could be worth 404 million pounds ($557 million). provider of such testing centres. testing centres as part of the industry-wide effort to tackle. Ireland's healthcare business. (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)* Global share...
Markets

IN BRIEF: Third Point investee SentinelOne seals New York IPO

Third Point Investors Ltd - closed-end, value-oriented hedge fund managed by Daniel S Loeb's Third Point LLC - Investee SentinelOne Inc completes New York initial public offering. Shares closed at USD42.50 each on Wednesday, implying market capitalisation of around USD11 billion, Third Point Investors notes. On Thursday afternoon in New York, stock was trading 4.7% lower at USD40.50 each. SentinelOne operates AI-powered cybersecurity platform.
Business

Liontrust halts ESG trust IPO as initial issue misses funding target

(Alliance News) - Liontrust Asset Management PLC on Friday cancelled the launch of an ESG fund, as an initial issue of shares failed to meet a minimum fundraising amount. Liontrust ESG Trust PLC had announced on May 7 its plan for an initial public offering on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It had looked to raise GBP150 million in an initial issue, to invest in a portfolio of 25 to 35 sustainable companies around the world.
Lifestyle

Esken inks GBP125 million Carlyle financing deal for Southend Airport

(Alliance News) - Esken Ltd on Friday said it has secured GBP125 million financing for its Southend Airport unit from Carlyle Group. The airport and aviation services operator has signed an agreement with CGIOF River Sarl, controlled by Carlyle Global Infrastructure Opportunity Fund LP, for a senior loan. The financing is convertible to just shy of a 30% stake in London Southend Airport Co Ltd. This will rise to 30% upon approval from the Office for Rail & Road, a UK watchdog.
Real Estate

IN BRIEF: Irish Residential Properties Non-Exec Kenney resigns

Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC - real estate investment trust - Non-Executive Director Mark Kenney resigns as director. He was IRES Fund Management Ltd's nominee on Irish Residential board, so it retains right to appoint replacement during remaining term of investment management agreement. At end of March, CAPREIT Ltd Partnership made an announcement confirming that 12 months' notice of termination had been issued to Irish Residential by IRES Fund Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of CAPREIT, in respect of the agreement.
Markets

What Will Investing Be Like in A Post-COVID-19 World?

For seasoned market professionals and newbies alike, 2020 brought a crash course in pandemic investing. We were all pretty much learning on the fly how to invest during COVID-19. As 2021 unfolds, we know more than we did a year ago. A few investing themes for a pandemic recovery appear to be getting established. Yet many questions remain for investors. Specifically:
Financial Reports

IN BRIEF: HSS Hire revenue and earnings just ahead of pre-Covid levels

HSS Hire Group PLC - Manchester-based equipment rental firm - Says underlying revenue in the second quarter of its 2021 financial year was 102% of the financial 2019 level. Both earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and earnings before interest, tax and amortisation in the recent quarter were ahead of two years before. As result, for all of 2021, Ebitda is expected to be slightly ahead market expectations, while Ebita is likely to be materially ahead. The outperformance by the Ebita measure is due to lower depreciation following changes to the company's operating model.
Business

IN BRIEF: Pires hails Sure Valley and RiverFort investee contract win

Pires Investments PLC - London-based investor - Welcomes Smarttech247's multi-year contract win to provide cybersecurity to a global manufacturing company. Notes indirect interest in Smarttech247 through its 20% stake in Sure Valley Ventures, a venture capital fund with an interest in software and artificial intelligence. Sure Valley recently co-led an...
Health

IN BRIEF: Scancell plans new Covid vaccine trial in South Africa, UK

Scancell Holdings PLC - Oxford, England-based developer of immunotherapies for treatment of cancer and infectious disease - Plans clinical trial in South Africa and the UK for its novel bivalent Covid-19 vaccine candidates, after pre-clinical data showed positive immune responses. Says its leading vaccine candidates, SCOV1 and SCOV2, could provide higher protection against new variants of Covid-19. Notes it can continue to target emerging variants using its ImmunoBody DNA vaccine platform.
Metal Mining

IN BRIEF: Chaarat Gold enters new investment agreement with Ciftay

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd - gold miner in Armenia and mine developer in Kyrgyz Republic - The gold miner enters into new investment agreement with Turkish construction firm Ciftay Insaat Taahhut ve Ticaret AS. Chaarat will retain 100% ownership of the Tulkubash and Kyzyltash projects, both in the Kyrgyz Republic, with Ã‡iftay becoming a strategic investor in Chaarat. Ã‡iftay will receive a maximum of USD25 million in cash and up to USD17.3 million in new Chaarat shares.
Stocks

Share Price Information for Bidstack Group (BIDS)

Bidstack Group Plc (AIM: BIDS), the native in-game advertising group, announces that, further to the Company's announcement this morning in relation to its proposed Fundraise, it has now published a circular (incorporating a notice convening a general meeting) on its website www.bidstack.com. The Circular will also be posted to shareholders today.
Cancer

New COVID-19 Test Distinguishes SARS-CoV-2 From Other Coronaviruses With 100% Accuracy

Platform could also predict COVID-19 case severity and immunity against variants. Biomedical engineers at Duke University have demonstrated a tablet-sized device that can reliably detect multiple COVID-19 antibodies and biomarkers simultaneously. Initial results show the test can distinguish between antibodies produced in response to SARS-CoV-2 and four other coronaviruses with...
Business

Moody's raises GSK outlook to stable as tips debt cut amid spin-off

(Alliance News) - Moody's Investors Service on Friday upped its outlook for GlaxoSmithKline PLC, after the pharmaceutical firm laid out its strategic vision last week. The ratings agency now has a stable outlook for GSK, raised from negative. It affirms its A2 long-term senior unsecured rating. "Today's outlook change follows...
Business

Britain's Morrisons agrees $8.7 bln offer from Fortress Investment Group

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Morrisons said on. Saturday it has agreed a takeover offer from a new company owned. by funds managed or advised by affiliates of Fortress Investment. Group, which values the British supermarket group at 6.3 billion. pounds ($8.7 billion). Under the terms of the deal, Morrisons...
Stocks

Man Regulatory News (EMG)

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 18 September 2020. Date of purchase:. 2...
Financial Reports

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Replacement of VECTURA GROUP PLC

AMENDMENT(2(a), 2(b)) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose...
Financial Reports

IN BRIEF: Oilex finds CFO from Star Energy after CEO appointment

Oilex Ltd - Australian oil and gas exploration and production company - Names Colin Judd as new chief financial, effective Thursday. Mark Bolton, the current CFO, will continue as a non-executive director and company secretary. In 1999, Judd joined Star Energy Ltd, a UK onshore operator of 25 oil and...
Stocks

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “