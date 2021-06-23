IN BRIEF: Braveheart Investment hails Paraytec Covid test accuracy

HSS Hire Group PLC - Manchester-based equipment rental firm - Says underlying revenue in the second quarter of its 2021 financial year was 102% of the financial 2019 level. Both earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and earnings before interest, tax and amortisation in the recent quarter were ahead of two years before. As result, for all of 2021, Ebitda is expected to be slightly ahead market expectations, while Ebita is likely to be materially ahead. The outperformance by the Ebita measure is due to lower depreciation following changes to the company's operating model.