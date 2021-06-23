Will NYC Miss de Blasio, Despite Critics Labeling Him the 'Worst Mayor Ever'?

In an age where it's become trendy to preach "Black Lives Matter" and "social equality," Mayor de Blasio walks the walk. (PanchoS/Wikimedia Commons)

Regarding NYC's mayor, perhaps history will once again prove why — you don't know what you got till it's gone

New York City — "Was there ever a mayor worse than de Blasio?" asks Caitlin Dorman, in a question so loaded it barely leaves room for answering.

Callahan, of the NY Post, one-ups Dorman with the headline: "Delusional de Blasio somehow manages to reach new low on way out the door."

Perhaps Frances Floresca landed the hardest blow of all, to de Blasio's legacy, when she blasted: "NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Proves Once Again He Is the Worst Mayor Ever." As for why Floresca says de Blasio's tenure as mayor is historically bad, she notes:

[He] requested a $5 billion bailout from the state of New York, while refusing to cut the city’s budget. His blatant money grab angered lawmakers, even in his own party, along with the state and city comptrollers.

Ah, but because no matter how thin you slice the bread, there will always be two sides, let's hold a microscope above Floresca's criticism.

A day before New Year's Eve, the NY Daily News reported: "New data shows scope of economic devastation in NYC during COVID pandemic." Again, the keywords used in the report are "economic" and "devastation."

Ahem, perhaps I'll now try a hand at offering some perspective concerning the power of words.

"The beginning of wisdom is the definition of terms" —Socrates (Geralt/Pixabay)

Let's take Mark Zuckerberg for example. Whenever Zuck loses a few million on the stock market, which occasionally happens to the Facebook tycoon, presumably he's a tad "upset."

Ah, but when Zuckerberg's Facebook company, in 2018, officially suffered the worst single-day loss of market value in U.S. stock history, reportedly at a whopping $119,000,000,000, according to insiders — Zuck was devastated.

Notice the difference. ...

Notice how Floresca's above attack on de Blasio attempts to paint a dark picture without providing the "frame" of context. After all, though the state of New York wasn't too enthused by de Blasio's "money grab," the residents of New York City, to which de Blasio professed loyalty as their mayor, surely appreciated it.

And perhaps, when it's all said and done, for all of de Blasio's flaws, as did Jeter — he always went to bat for New York City!

When Cuomo proposed a budget cut, Mayor de Blasio went to bat for his city. He demanded Cuomo tax the rich, preferably at the federal level. Why? Quite simply, if you haven't noticed, of the 8 million residents living in The City That Never Sleeps, only a handful sleep on Billionaires' Row.

A few years ago at the Audubon Ballroom, I had the pleasure of meeting Mayor de Blasio. The occasion was in commemoration of Malcolm X's birthday.

We stood in the very room where Brother Malcolm got assassinated. And within the course of our brief exchange, it dawned on me why de Blasio's wife was a Black poet, even described as his "closest advisor." After all, there was something warm and unassuming about the man.

So far as we've yet to see a statue built in honor of a critic, perhaps it would be wise to remember — critics get paid to "criticize" people for a living.

In short, just maybe, in years to come when New York City's newest mayor is firmly on the hot seat, as are all mayors eventually in the nation's top city, perhaps we'll look back and mumble: de Blasio wasn't so bad after all.

