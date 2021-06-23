Keeping hearts beating: Christian County Ambulance District breaks ground on new HQ

When you call 9-1-1 in an emergency, you want the responders to get to you as quickly as possible. The Christian County Ambulance District broke ground on a new building that should help speed up the time between a phone call and an ambulance arriving at the scene of an emergency. At a ceremony June 18, the ambulance district board of directors, emergency medical technicians and paramedics and their invited guests broke ground on a headquarters building scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.