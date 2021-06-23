Small Minnesota Town Just Hosted Their Bizarre Annual Woodtick Races
I just discovered a small town in central Minnesota that hosts a pretty bizarre annual event each summer. In the town of Cuyuna, MN there's a bar called the Woodtick Inn. On the second Saturday of June, they host their annual woodtick races. Yes, woodtick races! I guess they're sticking with their woodtick theme but I can't imagine wanting to race woodticks. But it appears to be a really popular event and this years just took place this past Saturday.y105fm.com