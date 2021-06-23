Steven Spielberg’s Company Signs Deal With Netflix

The last time we checked in on Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX') and Ethan Hawke (Sinister, The Good Lord Bird)-starring Moon Knight to see how things were going, it was the end of May and things were looking good. How good? Even Marvel Studios was getting in on the action, sharing a look at the top half of Isaac's face in front of various comic book images of the title character and the caption, "'WE ARE MOONKNIGHT' – Oscar Isaac #MoonKnight." But that was a little more than a month ago, which got us wondering what the series has been up to. Well, we've known that the series is in production in Hungary- and now we have travel & culture vlogger Máté Szabi's Instagram post to thank for an update on how Isaac and Hawke are looking.