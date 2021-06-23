Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Persistent rain chances arrive

By Justin Thompson-Gee
CBS 58
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain. It's something we've constantly been talking about for a few months in southeast Wisconsin thanks to a lack of rain and storms since the beginning of spring. To date it is the third driest start to the year on record with 8.75" of rain - almost half of the average 16.31" we would typically be at. But, have we turned a corner? Over the last five days since Friday we've picked up 0.85" officially at the airport in Milwaukee which is more rain than the 30 days before.

