Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

IN BRIEF: Thor Mining gets "promising" gold results at Ragged Range

Life Style Extra
 11 days ago

Thor Mining PLC - exploration and development company in Australia and the US - Says soil samples from Ragged Range project in Eastern Pilbara, Australia, show 114 parts per billion of gold, well above the background level. Samples taken over 1.2 kilometre strike length at the Sterling project area. Plans further geophysics surveys for Ragged Range tenement to produce gold, copper and nickel exploration targets. Notes prospect area track currently being upgraded to allow for access without a helicopter.

www.lse.co.uk
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Galloway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Thor Mining Plc#Ragged Range
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
PLC
News Break
Metal Mining
Related
Metal Mininginvesting.com

SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Gold Miners have finally started to turn around as Treasury yields have finally started to reverse. Taylor Dart identifies 3 gold miners that investors should consider buying.The... SSR Mining: A Solid Financial Profile At An Attractive Price Per Share. Industry. Gold & Silver. Sector. Basic Materials. Employees. 2345. Market. United...
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

McEwen in talks to sell Argentina copper interest

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX-TSX, NYSE] is in talks to sell an interest in its wholly-owned Los Azules project in Argentina in a bid to capitalize on the recent spike in the price of copper, published reports say. Los Azules is an advanced-stage porphyry copper exploration project located in the cordilleran...
Industryminingnewsnorth.com

Drilling underway at Tibbs gold project

Tectonic Metals Inc. June 28 announced the start of 2021 drilling at Tibbs, a gold exploration project about 22 miles (35 kilometers) southeast of Northern Star Resources Ltd.'s high-grade Pogo gold mine in Alaska's Goodpaster Mining District. This year's program at Tibbs is currently slated to include the drilling of...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Ride The Iron Ore Price With These Three Metals & Mining Stocks

Iron ore is one of the main ingredients used to produce steel. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), almost all iron ore (98%) is used in steelmaking. Iron ore is mined in nearly 50 countries, with the seven largest of these producing countries accounting for three-quarters of world production. Australia and Brazil are the two largest iron ore exporters (mostly to China), each with about one-third of total exports.
Energy Industrymining-technology.com

Japan’s Itochu partners with Shell for decarbonisation of mining operations

Japanese investment firm Itochu has partnered with Shell International to help drive a reduced carbon footprint at its mining sites while increasing operational efficiency. The collaboration is aimed at accelerating the digitalisation and decarbonisation of Itochu’s global mining operations. It is part of Itochu’s goal to promote environmental conservation activities...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Legendary South African 23Moz gold mine is back in the game

Editor's Note: Don't miss Kitco's LIVE interview with Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, on Tuesday, June 29, at 4:00 pm EST, to be hosted by anchor David Lin. Comments and questions will be taken. The Blyvoor mine is located on the Witwatersrand Gold Belt in Gauteng Province of...
Metal Miningmining.com

Equinox Gold starts mining at Santa Luz

Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX, NYSE: EQX) announced on Tuesday that mining activities are underway at its new Santa Luz gold mine in Brazil. According to the company, construction remains on track to commence commissioning in Q4 2021 and pour gold in Q1 2022, with the expectation of producing 110,000 ounces of gold annually for the first five years of operations.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Nomad Announces Filing of Technical Report on the Blyvoor Gold Mine

MONTREAL, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (OTCQX: NSRXF) is pleased to announce that it has filed on a voluntary basis an independent NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "An Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Blyvoor Mine, South Africa" with an issue date of June 25, 2021 and an effective date of March 1, 2021 (the "Technical Report") for the Blyvoor Gold mine located in Gauteng Province, South Africa (the "Blyvoor Mine"). A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR and EDGAR at www.sedar.com and www.edgar.com, respectively, and on the Company's website at www.nomadroyalty.com. The Technical Report focuses on the underground operations and associated infrastructure only, and was prepared to present updated mineral resources and reserves as well as an updated life of mine plan for the Blyvoor Mine. The report was prepared by Minxcon (Pty) Ltd, an independent international engineering firm specializing in mining and mineral exploration engineering and evaluation.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Scandium International and Nevada Gold Mines Sign LOI to Pursue Critical Metals Recovery at Phoenix Mine

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) ("Scandium International" or the "Company") and Nevada Gold Mines ("NGM"), have signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to initiate a joint technical and economic feasibility program at NGM's Phoenix Mine, near Battle Mountain, Nevada. The purpose of this joint development program is to confirm the economic and technical viability of a critical metals recovery ("CMR") project at the mine site. The LOI defines a detailed US$2.7 million spend program which includes bench test work, pilot plant testing, and feasibility study design work. The program is anticipated to require 15 months to complete. With program completion, the partners intend to take an investment decision on construction and operation of a plant facility to recover critical metals from mine solutions. The LOI also outlines key parameters of a partnership, including formation of a joint venture to hold the plant facility, and a 50:50 ownership in the recovery circuit asset.
Metal Miningkitco.com

Top 10 largest gold mines in the US in Q1 2021 - report

(Kitco News) - Kitco ranked the top 10 largest gold mines in the US based on gold production reported for Q1 2021. Barrick’s Carlin is the largest gold operation in the US and the second largest in the world. Gold production in Q1 2021 of 373 koz was 9% lower compared to the first quarter of 2020, mainly because of lower roaster throughput due to higher carbonaceous content, which in turn also negatively impacted the overall feed grade due to blending.
Metal Miningkitco.com

Emerald Resources announces first gold pour at Cambodia mine

Emerald Resources (ASX: EMR) poured first gold at its 100% owned 1.14 Moz Okvau Gold Mine. Two gold bars weighing a combined 8.6kg were produced during the three day commissioning of the gold room. The company said that commissioning activities at Cambodia-based Okvau are well advanced and have initially focused...
Economymining-technology.com

Red River signs offtake deal with Glencore for Australian gold mine

Red River Resources has signed an offtake agreement with Glencore International for production from the Hillgrove Gold Mine in New South Wales, Australia. The deal will see Red River selling 100% of Hillgrove mine’s gold concentrate to Glencore. Red River began gold production from Bakers Creek stockpile material in the...
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil eyes OPEC+, gold range trades

Oil markets once again traded sideways overnight, albeit with a slight upward bias. Brent crude and WTI were almost unchanged at USD75.50 and USD73.30 a barrel. Both contracts have added 15 cents a barrel in a subdued Asian session today. Although physical demand has kept prices on both contracts comfortably...
WorldLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: JDS Energy to work on Galantas mine in Northern Ireland

Galantas Gold Corp - Northern Ireland-focused gold producer - Says that it has formally engaged JDS Energy & Mining Inc to conduct work on its Cavanacaw underground mine in Omagh, Northern Ireland. JDS is a Canadian engineering, construction, and underground development company specialised in providing value-added solutions for mineral resource projects.
Industrymining-technology.com

Morocco’s Managem begins production at Guinea gold mine

Moroccan mining company Managem Group has commenced production from the Tri-K gold mine located 90km north-east of Kankan in Guinea. With estimated reserves of 1.5Moz, the mine is expected to produce 130,000oz of gold a year. Construction on the mine was implemented under the supervision of the Moroccan mining company’s...
BusinessLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Thor Explorations shares start trading in London

Thor Explorations Ltd - Vancouver, British Columbia-based mineral exploration company - Says its shares have started trading on London's AIM Market, with a market capitalisation of GBP127 million. "Today's admission to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange represents another milestone in the development of the company, offering wider...