IN BRIEF: Thor Mining gets "promising" gold results at Ragged Range
Thor Mining PLC - exploration and development company in Australia and the US - Says soil samples from Ragged Range project in Eastern Pilbara, Australia, show 114 parts per billion of gold, well above the background level. Samples taken over 1.2 kilometre strike length at the Sterling project area. Plans further geophysics surveys for Ragged Range tenement to produce gold, copper and nickel exploration targets. Notes prospect area track currently being upgraded to allow for access without a helicopter.www.lse.co.uk