Community calendar: Events from June 25

Nixa firefighters invite the public back to "Front Porch Fridays," open invitations for families to visit Nixa fire stations from 7-9 p.m. on Friday nights in the summer. Fire stations will be open at 711 North Main Street, 301 South Nicholas Road and 1295 West Guin Road. As long as the doors are open and firefighters are not responding to an emergency, anyone is welcome to meet firefighters, take pictures with trucks and visit.